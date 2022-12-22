ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
1520 The Ticket

Will You Eat Minnesota’s Most-Hated Christmas Food This Year?

The 2022 holiday season is upon us, with all the wonderful traditions it brings. But does one of your traditions involve eating the Most Hated Christmas Food in Minnesota?. While the pandemic undoubtedly made your holidays different the past few years, one of the things that remains a constant is indulging in some of those beloved traditions that center around the special foods and festive drinks we enjoy over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
KIMT

Blizzard Warning in effect: Here's the latest

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Possible Today... .Winds increase this morning and remain strong into tonight with gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times. Given the fresh snow pack and light snow today, this may be enough to produce blizzard conditions and whiteouts, especially across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and the open area of western into north-central Wisconsin. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 45 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
1520 The Ticket

People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
1520 The Ticket

Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?

I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
superhits106.com

Thursday storm update

Estimated snow totals have gone down in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Northwest Illinois but snowfall really won’t be the top or even the second biggest concern connected to the winter storm to hit the state the rest of this week. Strong winds predicted at near 50-miles-per-hour will likely lead to blizzard conditions Thursday night through Friday night, with blowing and drifting snow, white out conditions, and extreme cold. All of those factors create potentially life-threatening conditions whether a couple of inches or a foot of snow-plus falls. Those winds will also contribute to extraordinarily cold temperatures during the storm, with wind chills hovering around 40-below-zero creating life-threatening conditions for anyone who becomes stranded while traveling.
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
247Sports

Flood: 'Big Fick Energy' Yields Successful December for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- You remember that scene from 'The Office' where Michael Scott is trying to lure Danny Cordray away from a competing paper company? For those who haven't seen the hit TV series, first, seek help, but the gist of the scene is that Dunder Mifflin has the better products and better services, but Cordray beats them on sales anyway. Scott's pitch to Cordray? 'Imagine how well you'd do selling our stuff.'
1520 The Ticket

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
