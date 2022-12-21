Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
WBBJ
Remember to care for pipes amid winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The coldest weather since the 1980s has hit West Tennessee. And with this cold weather comes special precautions. One of those precautions is making sure that your pipes do not freeze. Water has a unique property in that it expands as it freezes. This expansion puts...
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
WBBJ
Donations needed to help Jackson’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — As winter weather conditions worsen, one group of volunteers are looking out for those left out in the cold. The Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers need your help. While they have secured locations to house the homeless, there is still work to be done in order...
WBBJ
Visit Jackson, TN creates list of restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Day
Visit Jackson, Tennessee has put together of restaurants in the Hub City that will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Asia Garden from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Baker Bros BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brook Shaw’s Old Country Store from 5:30 a.m. to 2...
WBBJ
Couple loses everything in east Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — An older couple in east Jackson has been left with nothing following a house fire. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 300 Barham Street. The fire left the home totaled, and killed 10 of the family’s dogs....
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
WBBJ
Rolling power outages aimed at protecting grid on Friday morning
JACKSON, Tenn. — Power outages hit the Hub City Friday morning. Thursday night, an arctic air mass traveled to Jackson resulting in harsh cold weather. Due to the extreme cold, the Tennessee Valley Authority experienced peak loads. As a result, parts of Jackson were experiencing short power outages. Jackson...
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and gun charges and items believed to be stolen were found on his property. On Tuesday, December 20, officers with the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the home of Jerry Beane, located at 175 Beane Lane in Paris.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/22 – 12/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
7 arrested following year-long investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says seven people have been arrested following a year-long investigation. The department says on Wednesday, their Metro Narcotics division searched a home on Michell Street, where investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons including a stolen handgun. The department...
This Tennessee City Is The Fastest-Growing City In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including three in Tennessee.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Sheriff’s office investigating theft of three UTVs
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of Utility Terrain Vehicles. The sheriff’s office says three UTVs have been stolen in the northeast part of the county in December. The vehicles taken include:. A 2012 Polaris Ranger on December 6 in...
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scam
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a scam alert to pass along to you. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that someone is making phone calls saying they are with Circuit Court Judge Alison Wells’ office. The caller states the person on the other end...
Comments / 1