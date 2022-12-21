ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
anonymouseagle.com

Colorado Knocks Marquette Out Early

Colorado opened up a 12-0 lead on Marquette women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon at the McGuire Center, and that was that. Your final: Colorado 71, Marquette 48. No, there isn’t anything else to discuss here. Marquette was down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-4 with 7:31 left in the second. After Jordan King pulled Marquette within 18, 26-8, Aaronette Vonleh scored on the other end for the Buffs to push the margin back to 20 and it never went back under that line. It was 35-13 at the half. It was 56-27 after three quarters. The only reason that Marquette got to 48 is because the referees assessed a technical foul at the horn on Colorado and Chloe Marotta sank her free throws.
BOULDER, CO
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: PJ Fleck Accuses Wisconsin Badgers Of Recruiting Malpractice

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers are long-standing rivals. The two Universities have played each other 132 times and are currently dead even. Their overall record is 62-62-8. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has already had a taste of the rivalry and the two teams haven’t even taken the field yet. PJ Fleck has reportedly accused Wisconsin of “negative recruiting.”
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Badgers land two big surprises to 2023 class

Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day. One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day. Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class." "I think more than...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment

Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater’s Jewel Has Been Dark Too Long

Since its opening in 1993, the Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus has been known locally and in surrounding communities as a “jewel” — an unusually large premier performing arts venue for a community of Whitewater’s size. The facility has 1300 seats and a 400 square foot stage, and is fully accessible. It hosted dozens of dance, music, theatre, comedy, and university events every year. The auditorium is fortunate to be in close proximity to Milwaukee and Madison, as oftentimes touring groups that are on the schedule at venues there have added a stop in Whitewater, usually with a more affordable ticket price. Guests also appreciate the convenient, free parking.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash

A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI

