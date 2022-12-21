Since its opening in 1993, the Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus has been known locally and in surrounding communities as a “jewel” — an unusually large premier performing arts venue for a community of Whitewater’s size. The facility has 1300 seats and a 400 square foot stage, and is fully accessible. It hosted dozens of dance, music, theatre, comedy, and university events every year. The auditorium is fortunate to be in close proximity to Milwaukee and Madison, as oftentimes touring groups that are on the schedule at venues there have added a stop in Whitewater, usually with a more affordable ticket price. Guests also appreciate the convenient, free parking.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO