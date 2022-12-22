Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Triple Overtime at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks played the third triple overtime in program history on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is the first of the year for the Jayhawks, who are now 10-1 at the conclusion of non-conference play. Kansas...
Kansas ends bowl drought vs. Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
It’s often the case for bowl games. One team is excited to be there while the other accepted the bid
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day
It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
drgnews.com
Sections of I-90 and I-29 reopened; SDDOT planning to open more stretches as conditions allow
Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 have been reopened (Dec. 23, 2022), provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line has significant drifting and cleanup is...
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
drgnews.com
Interstate 90 closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain; Closing Chamberlain to Sioux Falls at 5pm today
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (CT) on Thursday,...
kelo.com
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: We may be surrounded by darkness, but there are bright lights to guide us
Writing this on Dec. 23 in very cold Sioux Falls. Thankfully, electricity is working. I have food and shelter. I’m comfortable. Been watching old-time Christmas movies, “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are my favorites. I confess each of them still cause smiles and a few tears.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
plattecountylandmark.com
Make Platte City the county seat again
The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
dakotanewsnow.com
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
Passengers arrive on-time at KCI but struggle to find transportation home
Winter weather conditions across the country have many travelers thankful when they see their flight is on-time.
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
KOMU
TARGET 8: 'Forever chemicals' at Whiteman Air Force Base raise concerns
KNOB NOSTER - Daily operations at the Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Johnson County have resulted in eight contaminated sites. KOMU 8's Target 8 learned asbestos was prevalent on the base, which is approximately 4,677 acres of land. The base is home to the 509th Bomb Wing and is...
KCTV 5
One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
