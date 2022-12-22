ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Triple Overtime at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks played the third triple overtime in program history on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is the first of the year for the Jayhawks, who are now 10-1 at the conclusion of non-conference play. Kansas...
LINCOLN, NE
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day

It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
LAWRENCE, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Make Platte City the county seat again

The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
dakotanewsnow.com

Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCTV 5

One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery

HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
HOLT COUNTY, MO

