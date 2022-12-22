Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Record-Courier
County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
