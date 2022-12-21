Regardless of the Horvat outcome, trading JT Miller is still the wisest choice for the Vancouver Canucks

Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to Cam Atkinson and the Buffalo Sabres might be a team looking at John Klingberg. Finally, congratulations to Alex Ovechkin for passing Gordie Howe as the NHL’s all-time second-highest goal scorer in history.
The Day After 35.0: Oilers loss to Canucks leaves them outside of the playoffs at the NHL’s Christmas break
This isn’t where the Edmonton Oilers expected to be at this point of the season. After a commanding win against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars earlier in the week, the Oilers hosted the limping Vancouver Canucks on the second leg of a back-to-back. It was a prime opportunity for Edmonton to roll into the NHL’s Christmas break with some momentum moving in their favour.
Jets latest team to break Bruins' unbeatable home mark
The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a blazing 25-4-2 start, they are also now getting every team's best shot. The wins -- like Monday's 7-3 triumph over the Florida Panthers -- are coming even without the best 60-minute effort.
CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN
Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
