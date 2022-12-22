ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million

According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
TheAtlantaVoice

Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108

Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback as time expired as the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu spoke to the media. The post Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
