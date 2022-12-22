MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has spent the Christmas season helping families in need through our 12 Days of Giving. The final edition of 12 Days of Giving features two single moms who are struggling to make ends meet, so with the help of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and gracious community donors Jo Ellen McKenzie and Jenny Santek, News 3 Now gifted them with a Christmas surprise.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO