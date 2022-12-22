ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Badgers arrive in Arizona for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team won’t have to worry about the single-digit temperatures back home, as they have arrived in Phoenix for next week’s bowl game. The Badgers touched down in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and will celebrate the holiday season in the desert before...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Ice Arena hosts Ugly Sweater Skate

MADISON, Wis. — A family-friendly event at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday gave people a chance to show off their ugliest holiday sweaters. Attendees skated around the rink in their festive attire with holiday music playing. The annual event also had concessions and special activities for kids. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

12 Days of Giving – Edmonds and Steele Families

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has spent the Christmas season helping families in need through our 12 Days of Giving. The final edition of 12 Days of Giving features two single moms who are struggling to make ends meet, so with the help of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and gracious community donors Jo Ellen McKenzie and Jenny Santek, News 3 Now gifted them with a Christmas surprise.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Trial dates set for man charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for the 27-year-old man charged in a deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit. Daemon Hanna, of Beloit, faces a single felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the March 30, 2021, shooting that killed 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson. Online court records show jury...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy