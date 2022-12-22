Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Badgers arrive in Arizona for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team won’t have to worry about the single-digit temperatures back home, as they have arrived in Phoenix for next week’s bowl game. The Badgers touched down in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and will celebrate the holiday season in the desert before...
x1071.com
Madison Ice Arena hosts Ugly Sweater Skate
MADISON, Wis. — A family-friendly event at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday gave people a chance to show off their ugliest holiday sweaters. Attendees skated around the rink in their festive attire with holiday music playing. The annual event also had concessions and special activities for kids. “It’s...
x1071.com
12 Days of Giving – Edmonds and Steele Families
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has spent the Christmas season helping families in need through our 12 Days of Giving. The final edition of 12 Days of Giving features two single moms who are struggling to make ends meet, so with the help of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and gracious community donors Jo Ellen McKenzie and Jenny Santek, News 3 Now gifted them with a Christmas surprise.
x1071.com
Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow
MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch...
x1071.com
Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’
MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at...
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
x1071.com
Trial dates set for man charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for the 27-year-old man charged in a deadly 2021 shooting in Beloit. Daemon Hanna, of Beloit, faces a single felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the March 30, 2021, shooting that killed 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson. Online court records show jury...
x1071.com
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election.
x1071.com
Nitty Gritty reopens downtown location more than a month after fire prompted temporary closure
MADISON, Wis. — Nitty Gritty’s downtown location has reopened after a fire forced the popular restaurant to temporarily shut its doors more than a month ago. The restaurant shared an update on its Facebook page late last week saying the downtown location is back open for both dine-in and delivery.
x1071.com
Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees
MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign.
