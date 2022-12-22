ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy details charitable donations from NIL funds

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will donate proceeds from NIL funds to various charities, he confirmed late Friday night. In a social media post, the sophomore QB said he is donating “NIL funds to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor & Lurie’s Children Hospital of Chicago.” Per McCarthy, 100% of proceeds from his “smiley face” items get distributed to JJ For the Kids, which in turn is donated to “children’s hospitals and programs in need throughout the country/world.”
247Sports

UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
247Sports

Looking back at NC State's pivotal last month on the recruiting trail

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The month of December has been an eventful one for NC State with new commits, a few decommits and a National Signing Day that led to 17 new additions to the program. But the ride to get there has been a chaotic one that started back in late November with one linebacker flip and is still going on in the transfer portal and potentially some late signings.
247Sports

Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
247Sports

Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined

As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
247Sports

Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning

Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
247Sports

Emotional Wake Forest team stuffs Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl 27-17

Winning tastes so much better after tasting defeat, especially multiple times. There's no secret that Wake Forest ended the season with a sour taste in their mouths losing four out of their last five games in just gut-wrenching fashion four different ways. In Raymond James Stadium, there was no gut-wrenching ending as a jubilant and emotional Demon Deacon team found what may be their best defensive performance of the year and some clutch offensive moments to take down Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers 27-17 to claim the Gasparilla Bowl Championship.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
247Sports

NC State LB Drake Thomas declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State linebacker Drake Thomas has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest native announced his intentions on social media late Friday night. Thomas was wavering on his decision over the last few weeks, according to Pack Pride sources, but put any rumors to...
Echo online

EMU men's basketball holdout to beat Detroit Mercy, 79-77

The Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team played its oldest rival which dates back to 1898, earning a home victory downing the visiting Titans of the University of Detroit Mercy inside the George Gervin Game Above Center on Dec. 18. The Eagles (3-9, 0-0 MAC) snapped a three-game losing streak with their second home victory of the season while defeating the Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) for the second game in the series.
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
