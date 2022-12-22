Read full article on original website
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy details charitable donations from NIL funds
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will donate proceeds from NIL funds to various charities, he confirmed late Friday night. In a social media post, the sophomore QB said he is donating “NIL funds to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor & Lurie’s Children Hospital of Chicago.” Per McCarthy, 100% of proceeds from his “smiley face” items get distributed to JJ For the Kids, which in turn is donated to “children’s hospitals and programs in need throughout the country/world.”
UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming? Who's Going?
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Dec. 5, most college programs nationwide have experienced significant personnel turnover. That's certainly been the case for North Carolina footbal. And more movement is expected before the Portal window closes on Jan. 18. We're tracking it all here, profiling those entering and departing the UNC program during this 45-day period.
Looking back at NC State's pivotal last month on the recruiting trail
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The month of December has been an eventful one for NC State with new commits, a few decommits and a National Signing Day that led to 17 new additions to the program. But the ride to get there has been a chaotic one that started back in late November with one linebacker flip and is still going on in the transfer portal and potentially some late signings.
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
mgoblue
Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined
As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
Emotional Wake Forest team stuffs Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl 27-17
Winning tastes so much better after tasting defeat, especially multiple times. There's no secret that Wake Forest ended the season with a sour taste in their mouths losing four out of their last five games in just gut-wrenching fashion four different ways. In Raymond James Stadium, there was no gut-wrenching ending as a jubilant and emotional Demon Deacon team found what may be their best defensive performance of the year and some clutch offensive moments to take down Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers 27-17 to claim the Gasparilla Bowl Championship.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
NC State LB Drake Thomas declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State linebacker Drake Thomas has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest native announced his intentions on social media late Friday night. Thomas was wavering on his decision over the last few weeks, according to Pack Pride sources, but put any rumors to...
Four-star DL views Tennessee as 'one of my top options' after offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 defensive lineman from North Carolina says he's planning to visit Tennessee again after getting his first SEC offer last week from the Vols.
Echo online
EMU men's basketball holdout to beat Detroit Mercy, 79-77
The Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team played its oldest rival which dates back to 1898, earning a home victory downing the visiting Titans of the University of Detroit Mercy inside the George Gervin Game Above Center on Dec. 18. The Eagles (3-9, 0-0 MAC) snapped a three-game losing streak with their second home victory of the season while defeating the Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) for the second game in the series.
Pride Of Detroit
Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm
The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
MLive.com
Dexter’s Micah Davis ready to ‘put in the work’ as preferred walk-on for Michigan football
DEXTER – Micah Davis is betting on himself. Though he received scholarship offers from several FCS and Division II schools, the Dexter star safety wanted to prove he belongs at the Power Five level as he opted for a preferred walk-on position with the University of Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events
Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
247Sports
