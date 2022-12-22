ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

The night Missouri fans took over a Tampa sports bar

Just a few blocks from where Tampa, Florida’s, riverwalk cuts through the heart of downtown sits one of the city’s hidden gems. The first thing you’ll see when approaching the building from South Franklin Street is the name of the sports bar, Hattricks, in big red letters that contrast the building’s dark brick facade.
TAMPA, FL
Missouri fans in Tampa gather to watch Braggin' Rights

Missouri fans in Tampa for Friday's Gasparilla Bowl met at Hattricks to watch the Braggin' Rights basketball game. Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The watch party was organized by the Mizzou Alumni Association.
TAMPA, FL

