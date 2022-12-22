Read full article on original website
Catherine-Zeta Jones Channels the ’70s in Disco-Ready Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels for Disney+’s ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones attended Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History” premiere at El Capitan theatre yesterday in Los Angeles. The star sparkled from head to toe in an Elie Saab look. Zeta-Jones’ ensemble consisted of a flared jumpsuit made out of a deep burgundy iridescent sequined fabric, featuring a daring plunging neckline and cutout detailing. The sparkling garment was layered overtop a black bodysuit that gave the “The Mask of Zorro” actress extra coverage. Complete with a bell-bottom style hem and an eye-catching sheen, the designer outfit was paired with diamond-encrusted rings and dazzling hoops to match. Each sparkling accessory she sported was...
Billy Porter Commands Attention In Distressed Ruffles & Popped Collar With Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance as he arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. Although the actor was not nominated for any awards, Porter presented the Music Icon Award to Shania Twain. The “American Horror Story” actor opted for a monochrome look for the night with a long, black ruffled top that featured a distressed popped collar and three-quarter sleeves. He added a black leather belt around his waist. The actor paired the look with a pair of black wide-leg pants. Porter opted for silver-toned accessories with a diamond statement necklace that matched his sparkling...
Gabrielle Union Channels the ‘1920s in Fringe Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘Ain’t No Mo’ on Broadway With Dwayne Wade
Gabrielle Union took a vintage approach to fashion as she arrived with Dwayne Wade for the opening night of “Ain’t No Mo” on Broadway last night in New York. The “Bring It On” actress wore a sparkling Giorgio Armani black gown that featured a straight neckline and satin straps. The skirt of the embellished dress was decorated with a striped fringe look, channeling the fringe dress trend of the 1920s. She paired the gown with sparkling black leather tights, adding a modern touch to the outfit. To accessorize, Union added sparkling details to the look with diamond dangle earrings and a wide...
Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations
Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
Gwen Stefani Poses In A Sheer Mesh Top And Oversized Denim Jacket For Her Instagram Followers—And They're Losing It!
Gwen Stefani just rocked her own sultry, revamped spin on a Canadian tuxedo look, and fans can’t get enough! In her latest Instagram video posts for her 15 million followers, the Voice coach, 53, donned an oversized denim jacket with knitted, white detailing, a sheer, white mesh top underneath it, low-waisted blue jeans (that make us think of her 90s ska-punk days) and white, knee-high boots to pull it all together.
Machine Gun Kelly Channels Bratz Doll Style in Graffiti Combat Boots & Furry Coat With Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly took a distinctly Y2K approach to his signature punk style while out with Megan Fox. On Monday, Kelly was spotted with Fox in Los Angeles, wearing an all-white ensemble. The casual-comfy outfit featured a white cashmere cropped sweater with a deep neckline, as well as a matching set of drop-crotch wool bouclé trousers. The set was paired by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim with a cream faux-fur coat, as well as a fluffy white bucket hat — a whimsical move, as the accessory has become synonymous with Fox’s own early 2000’s-inspired outfits in recent months. Layered silver and...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Julia Fox’s Viral Oscars Dress & Makeup Lead in Google Trends 2022
Julia Fox has remained a scion in pop culture throughout 2022 — and, as such, one of her most viral moments this year has marked her place in the Google Trends 2022 report. During this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party, Fox boldly arrived in a black Han Kjøbenhavn leather gown with a halter neck sculpted to look like a choking clawed hand. While her outfit also included matching gloves and pointed heels, its accents were what truly made the look a “moment” — a black clutch made to look like human hair (also by Kjøbenhavn), as well as Fox’s now-signature matte...
Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 4, Twin In Mugler Dresses For KarJenner Christmas Eve
Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops with her look for her family’s Christmas Eve celebration on Dec. 24! The youngest KarJenner sibling was definitely in the holiday spirit, as she rocked a plunging Mugler dress for the occasion. Before heading to the bash, Kylie posted a video on Instagram of herself and daughter, Stormi Webster, twinning in their holiday looks. Kylie’s dress featured a majorly plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and Stormi twirled around to show off her one-shouldered matching ensemble.
‘Gossip Girl’ Revives Blair Waldorf Headband and Packs a ‘Fashion Punch in the Face’ With Nods to Original Series Costumes for Season 2
HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” returned for its second season on Dec. 1. The show continues to follow the lives of New York’s Upper East Side crew who attend the prestigious Constance Billard — St. Jude’s School. Fashion has continued to play a big part in the storylines and lives of the characters since the show’s original run on The CW network from 2007 to 2012, under the helm of costume designer Eric Daman, who returned for the reboot.More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesA Look at the Costumes...
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line
Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Why Are There ‘Snowgies’ at Disney’s Blizzard Beach?
The level of detail and storytelling in various areas of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Parks around the world is unmatched. No design is unintentional, and everything is meticulously researched and crafted by Imagineers to help immerse Guests in the story of an attraction, land, or even Resort.
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Lily Collins Reunites With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast in Platform Heels & Thom Browne Suit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star sat down to dine with cast-mates — including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — in a sharp gray Thom Browne outfit, as seen on Instagram. Her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled ensemble featured a dark gray corseted button-up minidress with a low curved neckline, layered atop a sheet white blouse with a gray tie. Adding more formality to Collins’ attire was a gray blazer by Browne, as...
Guest Catches Intense Altercation On Video at Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland U.S.A.
WARNING: This article includes a video containing severe language/profanity, which may not be suitable for younger audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Disneyland Resort’s official tagline is ‘The Happiest Place on Earth,’ and Walt Disney World Resort’s is ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth.’ In short, each Disney Park in Disneyland or Walt Disney World is expected to be one of the best places to visit, with little to no inconveniences or unpleasant situations.
Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022
Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels. Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit. Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair...
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
