10 Second Albums That Beat The Sophomore Slump
Ah, the dreaded second album…the possibility of the sophomore slump befalls any artist that sees success with their debut. When your buzz reaches unimaginable heights right from the beginning of your career, the weight of following it up with something equally as stellar leaves many artists floundering under the weight.
The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022
In 2022, R&B rediscovered its place in the club, pushed into the outer reaches of space, found and lost love (as always) and relished the beauty of the Black experience.
Review: SZA’s perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’
“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
Stax Records Co-Founder Jim Stewart Has Died
Jim Stewart, who co-founded the iconic Stax record label, has died. “While his impact on soul music is immeasurable, the ‘Memphis Sound’ he fostered throughout the 1960s and 70s as a savvy record executive and visionary producer can still be heard and felt in the music of today,” the label posted in a statement on Monday (December 5). Stewart was 92.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is J. Valentine? Meet the Platinum Selling Songwriter and Performer from This Year’s Ceremony
If you forgot to catch the Soul Train Awards 2022, you missed one of the industry’s most show-stopping celebrations of soul and r&b. The night was hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole who kept viewers cackling all night and featured several dazzling performances from several rising stars, including Ari Lennox, SiR, and Muni Long, and even some familiar faces such as r&b singer Tank, who swooned audience members with a sultry performance of his latest single “Slow.”
‘Unauthorized’ album of bootleg R. Kelly music called ‘I Admit’ released on Spotify, Apple Music: lawyer
An album of "stolen" R. Kelley was released onto Spotify and Apple Music briefly Friday while the singer is serving his prison sentence.
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name.
Florence + The Machine Release Live Version of “Morning Elvis”with Ethel Cain
Florence + the Machine have released a spellbinding live performance of “Morning Elvis,” the final track on the band’s 2022 album, Dance Fever. For the song, frontwoman Florence Welch recruited the help of Southern Gothic siren Ethel Cain, who joined her on stage during the band’s Ball Arena show in Denver, Colorado, earlier this year.
SZA 'S.O.S.' Sample Guide: All the Songs Featured on Her New Album
Fans have recognized some surprising samples and interpolations on the highly anticipated new album, released on December 9.
María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’
After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
5 of the Best Songs Written by Christine McVie —Outside of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie once said, “Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me. Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”. Luckily, she not only loved songwriting, but...
NPR
Sheryl Lee Ralph Of 'Abbott Elementary'
Our series of favorite interviews from 2022 kicks off with Sheryl Lee Ralph. She won an Emmy for her role as the veteran teacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, about an under-resourced Philly school. We talk about her long career in showbiz — from Dreamgirls on Broadway to Moesha, and how she made her own way in an industry that didn't offer many parts to Black women.
Grammy-nominated producer Charles ‘Chizzy’ Stephens chats with WJBF Digital
The 2023 Grammy nominations are out, but what makes the country’s biggest awards show interesting this go-round is that next year’s nominations include a local connection.
NPR
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life.
NPR
Burna Boy shines a light on pollution in his hometown in new documentary
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about "The Black River: Whiskey Documentary," his short film about his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and the environmental issues there.
NPR
A sense of self: Burna Boy brings Nigerian sounds to a global audience
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about his connection to his fans and the ways he makes sense of who he is as a person, and who he is as a performer.
