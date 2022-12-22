ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

