Suns Embarrassed in Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns were ran out of their own arena after the Memphis Grizzlies outclassed them in a Friday night showdown.
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Calls Out Devin Booker Following Blowout Win Over Suns: "I Hope He Plays In Memphis So I Can Guard Him Because He Ain’t Scoring 50 On Me.”
Dillon Brooks challenges Devin Booker following huge blowout win.
NBA Christmas Odds: Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks for a Christmas Day showdown at the American Airlines Arena. It’s the holiday season and time to look at our NBA Christmas Odds series and make a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 134-130 to...
Reliving Every Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James Matchup Ahead of Mavs-Lakers Christmas Day
The Los Angeles Lakers might not be very good this season, but LeBron James still is individually, and he holds a 6-2 record over Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks can't afford to take their Christmas Day matchup at American Airlines Center lightly.
Luka Burger! Doncic's 50 Points Lead Mavs Past Rockets in Crunch Time
Luka Doncic put the Mavericks on his back in Dallas' 112-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night with a 50-point performance.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Luka Doncic’s insane 50-point feat with Mavs will make Dirk Nowitzki proud
Luka Doncic single-handedly carried the Dallas Mavericks to victory on Friday against the Houston Rockets. In the process, he matched a Dirk Nowitzki record and broke one that even the Mavs legend couldn’t do. The Slovenian wonderboy dropped 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to propel the Mavs...
Luka Doncic scores 50 points in Mavs win, while Bulls overcome 44-points from RJ Barrett and Knicks
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
