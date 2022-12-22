Read full article on original website
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Calls Out Devin Booker Following Blowout Win Over Suns: "I Hope He Plays In Memphis So I Can Guard Him Because He Ain’t Scoring 50 On Me.”
Dillon Brooks challenges Devin Booker following huge blowout win.
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
LeBron James reveals his favorite Christmas Day game of All-Time.
Kyrie Irving's Entourage Is In Talks With Black-Owned Shoe Company Sia Collective For A Partnership
Kyrie Irving's agent and managers met with the designer of Black-owned shoe company Sia Collective over a partnership.
Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108
Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback as time expired as the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu spoke to the media. The post Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Joel Embiid, James Harden in stride as 76ers visit Knicks
When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden last season, he was supposed to form a lethal combination with Joel Embiid.
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
