FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
themobmuseum.org
The Las Vegas misadventures of Russian Louie
By the time he was 11 years old, he was arrested for burglary in San Francisco. By the time he was 21, his rap sheet included assault with a deadly weapon. By the time he was 31, he had run his first gambling scam in Las Vegas. By the time he was 41, he was charged with the murder of his partner in a Lake Tahoe casino. And by the time he was 51, he had been dead for more than a year.
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
chainstoreage.com
Interior renovations at Las Vegas’s Miracle Mile near completion
At 85 feet above the concourse, the “sky ceiling” at Miracle Mile Shops is higher than the Las Vegas mountains that surround it. Now reaching greater heights are the surroundings that lie beneath it. Interior spaces are nearing completion in massive renovation of the 500,000-sq.-ft. shopping and entertainment...
8newsnow.com
Henderson home aims to bring Holiday cheer with decorations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— People around the Las Vegas valley continue to show off their homes in creative ways this holiday season. One homeowner in Henderson is bent on bringing his neighborhood together by spreading Christmas cheer. Anthony Kolasky spent three to four weeks putting decorations up at his home.
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
Lighting The Way In The Valley
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
8newsnow.com
Nevada adds over 5,000 jobs in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Nevada unemployment rate increased to 4.9% in November, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month. According to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state gained a total of 5,300 jobs over the month of November. Metropolitan Statistical Area...
DOJ settles with Las Vegas medical practice over employee termination
The Justice Department reached a settlement with a medical practice in Las Vegas over accusations that the firm violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities
38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Elevates Store Manager to Leadership Role
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tina Truncale to district director. In her new role, Truncale supervises eight of the 17 Goodwill thrift stores serving the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring they reach monthly budget goals, follow all operational processes, and are set to company standards to sustain the organization’s programs of service.
Wind forecast plays part in decision to launch NYE fireworks in Las Vegas
As New Year's Eve nears in Las Vegas, attention turns to the weather forecast -- an important factor in the mega-fireworks show that goes off at midnight.
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
Fox5 KVVU
First Las Vegas Strip musical launched post-COVID will end its run in 2023
Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Updated: 14 hours ago. Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis...
Las Vegas home sales see record decline, but prices remain high
While home sales are down, prices remain high, with the median sale price last month being $393,000 nationally and nearly $431,000 in Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Realtors.
Kui Korean Grill to Open in Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Kui Korean Grill will offer a selection of Korean BBQ dishes along with Kui Korean Street Food
