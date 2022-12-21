ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
themobmuseum.org

The Las Vegas misadventures of Russian Louie

By the time he was 11 years old, he was arrested for burglary in San Francisco. By the time he was 21, his rap sheet included assault with a deadly weapon. By the time he was 31, he had run his first gambling scam in Las Vegas. By the time he was 41, he was charged with the murder of his partner in a Lake Tahoe casino. And by the time he was 51, he had been dead for more than a year.
chainstoreage.com

Interior renovations at Las Vegas’s Miracle Mile near completion

At 85 feet above the concourse, the “sky ceiling” at Miracle Mile Shops is higher than the Las Vegas mountains that surround it. Now reaching greater heights are the surroundings that lie beneath it. Interior spaces are nearing completion in massive renovation of the 500,000-sq.-ft. shopping and entertainment...
8newsnow.com

Henderson home aims to bring Holiday cheer with decorations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— People around the Las Vegas valley continue to show off their homes in creative ways this holiday season. One homeowner in Henderson is bent on bringing his neighborhood together by spreading Christmas cheer. Anthony Kolasky spent three to four weeks putting decorations up at his home.
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
8 News Now

Lighting The Way In The Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
8newsnow.com

Nevada adds over 5,000 jobs in November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Nevada unemployment rate increased to 4.9% in November, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month. According to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state gained a total of 5,300 jobs over the month of November. Metropolitan Statistical Area...
luxury-houses.net

This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities

38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Elevates Store Manager to Leadership Role

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tina Truncale to district director. In her new role, Truncale supervises eight of the 17 Goodwill thrift stores serving the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring they reach monthly budget goals, follow all operational processes, and are set to company standards to sustain the organization’s programs of service.
nnbw.com

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
