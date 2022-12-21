Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
utc.edu
Thank you for your service
On Jan. 6, Michelle Pelfrey will retire after 15 years as an administrative assistant in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Department of Military Science. I have been at UTC since the ROTC program was reactivated in 2007. Not many administrative staff can say they have met and interacted with high-ranking military officials and generals, have first-hand and up-close encounters with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, HIMARS, Hummers and Apache helicopters and got to ride on a Black Hawk.
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls
We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
wvlt.tv
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WTVCFOX
Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
East Texas News
Two-semi crash causes injuries
SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
ridgeviewnews.com
Hazardous Road Conditions already being Reported
Please be aware that black ice has been reported on the Barnes Run Road area. Gilmer County has dispatched first responders to accident scenes and have multiple reports of black ice on their roads. Bridges are ice covered and extreme caution should be used when traveling today. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and stay safe!
Comments / 0