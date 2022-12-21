On Jan. 6, Michelle Pelfrey will retire after 15 years as an administrative assistant in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Department of Military Science. I have been at UTC since the ROTC program was reactivated in 2007. Not many administrative staff can say they have met and interacted with high-ranking military officials and generals, have first-hand and up-close encounters with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, HIMARS, Hummers and Apache helicopters and got to ride on a Black Hawk.

