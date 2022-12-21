ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC

