The Clothing Our Kids team is grateful to Schell Family Foundation for its 2022 contribution of $5,000 to help Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Since 2015, COK has been one of the fortunate beneficiaries of the foundation’s annual giving. The Schell Family Foundation comprises Joe and Debbie Schell, Chris and Lori Schell, Preston and Kathleen Schell, and Susie and Drew Matter. Chris serves as president of Schell Brothers, one of Delaware’s largest quality home builders. Preston serves as president at Ocean Atlantic Companies, a leading real estate development firm in the state. Lori runs Kids’ Cottage, a well-known childcare facility and preschool in the area. Kathleen is co-owner of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty and a former COK board member.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO