ilham Explains How She Got Cassie & Karrueche In “corazon” featuring French Montana
Ilham is ready to become the superstar she’s always destined to be. Hailing from Morocco, the singer-songwriter arrives as a breath of fresh air in the music industry, with a strong pen game and smooth, buttery vocals that has listeners all around the world tuned in waiting for more.
Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London
Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
Diane McBain Dies: ‘Surfside 6’ and ‘Batman’ Actress Was 81
Veteran actress Diane McBain, who appeared in classic television series such as Surfside 6 and Adam West‘s Batman, has died. She was 81. McBain’s death was confirmed by her close friend Michael Gregg Michaud, who co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer,” Michaud revealed on social media.
Blxst Drives Down the California Coast in New “Keep Calling” Music Video
Blxst has quickly been building out his discography over the past few years. In April, the rapper dropped his ambitious and distinctly West Coast rap studio album, Before You Go. The following month, in May, he made an appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on the track “Die Hard” alongside Amanda Reifer.
First Listen: El Debarge helps PJ Morton on his "Way"
(December 9, 2022) PJ Morton has reached that point in his career where artists line up to collaborate with him – either by appearing on his projects or tapping him to be on theirs. That’s what 18 Grammy nominations and four wins since 2013 will get you. Those 18 nominations include the two Morton received in 2022 for the golden victrolas to be awarded on Feb. 5, 2023.
Mass Appeal And Fotografiska’s ‘Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ Photo Exhibit Coming To NYC
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Mass Appeal in collaboration with Chase Marriott Bonvoy credit cards have partnered with Fotografiska New York for “Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious” — a display of over 200 photographs, dated 1972 to 2022, that trace the “rise and proliferations” of Hip-Hop. Curated by Sacha Jenkins and Sally Berman, the exhibit will span the “four elements of hip-hop” — rapping, DJing, breakdancing and graffiti. The iconic workings of select photographers who helped shape Hip-Hop will be on display for all to see in NYC starting January 2023. More from VIBE.comMass Appeal Announces 'DJ Premier: Hip Hop...
‘Unauthorized’ album of bootleg R. Kelly music called ‘I Admit’ released on Spotify, Apple Music: lawyer
An album of "stolen" R. Kelley was released onto Spotify and Apple Music briefly Friday while the singer is serving his prison sentence.
Stream SZA’s ‘SOS’ Album f/ Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Phoebe Bridgers
It’s the moment SZA fans have spent years waiting for: the Grammy-winner’s sophomore album SOS has finally arrived. At midnight Friday, the TDE artist came through with her star-studded full-length featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and late legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SZA confirmed the effort all the way back in 2020, more than two years after she delivered her critically acclaimed debut LP Ctrl.
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
Gospel Legend Marvin Sapp On Secular Artist Ye Entering The Genre, 'Kanye Ain’t A Gospel Artist. He’s Hip-Hop.'
Gospel legend Marvin Sapp isn’t here for the blending of secular artists and gospel music. The 55-year-old gospel singer/songwriter opined that artists in the genre are too starstruck at times. In an interview with VladTV on December 6, the “Never Would Have Made It” composer candidly spoke about Ye...
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says
The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic. According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
The Best Music Merch Gifts of 2022
2022 may have marked the return of touring for most of the music industry, but many artists—even well-established ones—were still forced to cancel performances in the face of a volatile, economically uncertain future. But as they always do, artists found creative ways to financially support themselves, selling offbeat merch items like sneakers, hair clips, hot sauce, and mousepads. Check out our virtual merch table, featuring goodies from some of our favorite artists.
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
Bop Shop: Songs From SZA, Rini, &Team, And More
The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' star, dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, whose Babydoll Beauty Salon was featured in the WeTV reality series, "Super Sized Salon," has died, her colleagues and the network announced in respective statements.
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life. "Living" is a film that began as a story written by Tolstoy in 1886. It was refreshed and retold by the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1952 in his movie, "Ikiru." Now a new version's in theaters from the director, Oliver Hermanus, with the screenplay by the Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. But Bill Nighy makes "Living" all his own, starring as a senior bureaucrat who confronts an illness, the end, and life. Bill Nighy, the star of "Living," joins us from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Of 'Abbott Elementary'
Our series of favorite interviews from 2022 kicks off with Sheryl Lee Ralph. She won an Emmy for her role as the veteran teacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, about an under-resourced Philly school. We talk about her long career in showbiz — from Dreamgirls on Broadway to Moesha, and how she made her own way in an industry that didn't offer many parts to Black women.
