Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
A Muslim Mom’s Search for Santa
Imagine for a moment that you were born to immigrant parents and that much of your childhood was shaped by their adjustment to living in this country while keeping what they could of their own traditions and non-Christian faith. There was no mention of Christmas or Santa Claus in your home, and it wasn’t until you attended public school that you first heard about this incredible holiday with presents brought down a chimney by a cheerful man in a red suit. Santa, to you, would be just another wonderful American character - like Snoopy or Scooby-Doo.
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
US News and World Report
Polish Counter-Terrorism Police Help Santa Claus
WARSAW (Reuters) - Santa Claus got some help from Polish counter-terrorism police on Saint Nicholas day as the officers absailed down from the roof of a children's hospital in the southern city of Rzeszow to deliver presents to patients. Saint Nicholas day falls on Dec. 6 and children in Poland...
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
World’s largest crocheted Christmas tree knitted in Portugal
They celebrated yuletide with yarn. The world’s largest crocheted Christmas tree, standing over 55 feet, was crafted by 70 women from ages 11 to 88 in Portugal. A Lisbon residents’ group, The Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação, initially embarked on the task as a labor of love — to give its elderly population a reason to leave the house after two years of pandemic isolation. The original plan, to erect a tree around 10 to 13 feet tall, quickly unraveled, and the project ended up setting the Guinness World Record. It broke the previous record of a tree just over 52 feet, crafted in Ecuador. “We never thought this project would be so successful. We initially thought of a small tree … as we realized that there would be many people involved, we advanced … and entered it in the Guinness Book of Records,” the project’s coordinator, Catarina Canelas, told Gaudium Press.
7 ways to cat-proof Christmas trees
Our top tips to cat-proof Christmas trees will ensure your curious kitty is protected this holiday season
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Patrick Beverly Ruins Christmas for His Kids, Tells Them Santa Isn’t Real
With the holiday season in full swing, parents are getting everything ready for Christmas Day. Patrick Beverley is out here to get his credit, though. Pat Bev is a father of two and the 34-year-old NBA player does not have time to entertain a magical man coming to his home to deliver presents.
Who Needs a Christmas Tree When You Can Have a Christmas Cactus Instead
It's so weird and we love it.
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
momcollective.com
Are You Worried Your Little Elves Are Getting S”Elf”ish This Holiday Season?
Children are asked to write a wish list for gifts they hope to get each holiday season. They are told to focus on their wants and the consumer goods that will make them happy. As parents, we allow our children, this month, to indulge in greed. At the same time, we must remind them how quickly it can all be taken away for bad behavior or for acting too greedy.
Comments / 0