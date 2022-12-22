Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Mt. Orab Western Brown pounds Cincinnati Withrow
The force was strong for Mt. Orab Western Brown as it pierced Cincinnati Withrow during Thursday's 89-38 thumping in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 15, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Batavia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Albany outlasts Westerville North in topsy-turvy battle
Saddled up and ready to go, New Albany spurred past Westerville North 58-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 22. The last time New Albany and Westerville North played in a 55-54 game on January 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Development Foundation uses federal grant to rehab and revitalize properties
Ohio has committed $150 million in state money to rid 42 counties of deteriorated and vacant structures. In Knox County, Mount Vernon will demolish 11 buildings throughout the county with their $500,000 allotment. Some of the buildings on the demo list may be familiar to residents, including a Danville building...
richlandsource.com
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South rains down on Orrville
Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brookfield triggers avalanche over Vienna Mathews
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Brookfield put away Vienna Mathews 63-30 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Vienna Mathews faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Brookfield took on Columbiana Crestview on December 15 at Columbiana Crestview High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Aaron Reinhart named interim utilities director for Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON – Aaron Reinhart has been named the City of Mount Vernon’s interim utilities director. He began his duties on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, and also holds the title of assistant director of public utilities. He replaces Tom Marshall, who resigned as director of utilities for the...
