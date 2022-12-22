ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union

Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing

Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local

St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus

Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
BUCYRUS, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge

Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
CLYDE, OH
Canton South rains down on Orrville

Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
ORRVILLE, OH
Brookfield triggers avalanche over Vienna Mathews

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Brookfield put away Vienna Mathews 63-30 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Vienna Mathews faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Brookfield took on Columbiana Crestview on December 15 at Columbiana Crestview High School. Click here for a recap.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Aaron Reinhart named interim utilities director for Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – Aaron Reinhart has been named the City of Mount Vernon’s interim utilities director. He began his duties on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, and also holds the title of assistant director of public utilities. He replaces Tom Marshall, who resigned as director of utilities for the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

