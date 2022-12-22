Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia live-action movie heads to Netflix with Obi-Wan writer
An upcoming live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia will land on Netflix. The manga series had already been adapted in a long-running anime, premiered in 2016. It will now get the live-action treatment from Shinsuke Sato, the director and writer of Alice in Borderland, the dystopian hit also available on the streamer.
Wednesday creators on why they decided to make a show solely based on her character
Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have revealed their reasons for making a spin-off solely on the eponymous character. The Netflix series, which stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role, focuses on Wednesday as she navigates adolescence at Nevermore Academy, and the pair have disclosed that they wanted to offer an expanded depiction of the character from The Addams Family.
Emily In Paris star shares hope for his character in season 4
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has shared his hopes for Alfie in the fourth season of the Netflix show. In the season three finale, Camille (Camille Razat) dropped a massive bombshell by backing out of her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which confused matters for Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie.
Emily in Paris creator talks season 3 finale bombshell
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris creator Darren Star has discussed the shock finale for the third season of the Netflix show. Just as it looked like Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) would get their happy ending, the former backed out due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). This also caused ramifications for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who stormed out of the chapel after having his heart broken by Emily.
The Witcher: Blood Origin star confirms major character is queer
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Francesca Mills has explained her character's relationship to Gwen. Mills, recently seen in Harlots and Pistol, plays Meldof, a foul-mouthed dwarf with vengeance on her mind following Gwen's death. In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, the actress confirmed Meldof and Gwen were more than friends.
Doc Martin Christmas special fixes series finale's biggest problem
Portwenn is a flurry with festive cheer. Naturally the Doc sits in the centre of this merriment as it swirls over and around him but not quite through him. At least not yet, and understandably so. Martin's apathy towards Christmas runs a little deeper than his natural disposition to shun...
The Witcher: Blood Origin boss reveals why two episodes were cut ahead of launch
The boss for The Witcher: Blood Origin has revealed why two episodes from the Netflix miniseries were cut. The prequel, which is set 1200 years before the parent series, will launch on Christmas Day with its four episodes, but showrunner Declan de Barra has revealed it was originally meant to consist of six parts.
EastEnders reveals first look at aftermath of Mick's tragic cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released the first look at the aftermath of Mick Carter’s tragic cliffhanger. In Sunday’s Christmas Day episode, Mick (Danny Dyer) was last seen diving underwater to rescue Linda (Kellie Bright) after their car had plummeted into the sea following a chase with Janine.
EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda's future after Mick's shock exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has spoken out about what's in store for her character Linda Carter after Mick's tragic exit tonight (December 25). Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water.
Netflix sets movie adaptation for classic Japanese manga City Hunter
Netflix has ordered an adaptation of the classic Japanese manga City Hunter. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has greenlit a live-action film which will be based on Tsukasa Hojo’s comic series, which ran from 1985 to 1991. The series followed the exploits of Ryo Saeba, a...
EastEnders boss confirms groundbreaking 2023 story for Linda Carter
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed a groundbreaking new story for Linda Carter in 2023. Linda has been left facing an uncertain future following Mick's tragic exit in tonight's special Christmas Day episode. While fans had been aware that Danny was bowing out after nine years in...
The Boulet Brothers: Dragula winner Landon Cider reveals if he would ever return to the show
The Boulet Brothers: Dracula winner Landon Cider has revealed that he would love to return to the show — not as a contestant this time, but as a judge. In an interview with Digital Spy about his new show Call Me Mother, the star talked about his thoughts on the new Dragula season and his hopes of returning.
EastEnders – is Mick dead? 6 huge questions after Christmas Day episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Have you picked your jaws up from the floor yet? EastEnders just delivered a literal cliffhanger for Mick Carter's much-anticipated exit, along with a festive return, a reunion, some surprising revelations and so many secrets exposed we've lost count. We always knew that we'd be waving goodbye...
Emily in Paris star was originally told she was "much too old" to play Sylvie
Emily in Paris' Sylvie Grateu is quite possibly the breakout character for the show, but things could have been very different if Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wasn't cast in the role,. As the actress recently revealed, she was initially told that she wouldn't be considered for the role due to her age.
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
New Puss in Boots movie features a tease for Shrek 5
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish spoilers follow. The latest Shrek spin-off, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, isn't coming out in the UK until next year, but it's out in US cinemas already. While the delay may be disappointing, it does mean that we get to delve into the...
Drag Race star Divina De Campo shares hopes for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stint
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne will be making Dancing On Ice history in the new year, as she becomes the first drag queen to take to the rink on the ITV show. While admiring her fellow queen, Divina De Campo has suggested she’d be keen to make history in another star-studded competition – Strictly Come Dancing.
How Blood Origin's ending and post-credits scene set up The Witcher season 3
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. You'd be forgiven for thinking that Blood Origin's ending would be quite obvious. This is a prequel, after all, and the Conjunction of Spheres that this show builds up to is perhaps the most important thing to ever happen in The Witcherverse. But said...
Call the Midwife Christmas special sheds new light on fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife's Christmas special is hands-down the perfect time to bring back one of the show's most-loved families, the Mullucks clan. After all, aren't the holidays all about welcoming old and new friends?. However in classic Call the Midwife fashion it is a tear-jerker of an episode. Despite the...
Invincible reveals promising season 2 update
There is good news for Invincible fans, because we now know that the second season of the popular animated series is set to premiere in 2023. During an interview with Collider about the success of the Lord of the Rings series Rings of Power, Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, opened up about when we can expect to see the new season.
