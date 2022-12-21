When can the Badgers be taken seriously as legitimate contenders?. This is the question surrounding Wisconsin year in and year out. The 2022-23 season is no different. Just one year ago, Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis led the Badgers to a 24-win season and a three seed in the NCAA Tournament. They survived against Colgate in the first round before falling to 11th-seeded Iowa State. This seemed par for the course for Wisconsin, who has won just one national title back in 1941.

