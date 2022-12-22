Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter transfer portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida starting left guard and Second Team All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter the transfer portal. The junior offensive lineman has been a two-year starter for the Gators. White earned his first career AP All-SEC honors after starting in all 12 Florida regular season games...
Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck trade jabs over recruit
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell and Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck traded words over a recruit on early national signing day. The dispute between the two head coaches came from the recruitment of a new Minnesota football signee, three-star defensive lineman Martin Owusu who had been committed to the Golden Gophers since May of 2022.
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal
A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
thecomeback.com
Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding
When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year
When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the...
1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses
The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
big10central.com
Rating the bowl games: Five-star battles, Jerry Kill’s team and some to pass on [Star Tribune]
If you're someone who raises your fist at a cloud and shouts, "There are too many darn bowl games!'' you might want to stop reading. If you're someone who furrows your brow at the sight of Memphis vs. Utah State on a Tuesday afternoon between Christmas and New Year's Day, you might want to look elsewhere.
big10central.com
Erick All Jr. adds to Iowa's existing strength at tight end in 2023 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 24—IOWA CITY — Future Iowa tight end Erick All Jr. "liked what he heard" when talking to current Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta on his official visit earlier this month, as LaPorta remembers it. "You had 53 catches this year?" All said to LaPorta. "I was like,...
big10central.com
Charley Walters: The Bears decided to rebuild. The Vikings took a different path. [Pioneer Press]
The Vikings will end their regular season on Jan. 8 against the Bears in Chicago. After Saturday’s games, the Vikings were 12-3; the Bears were 3-12. The Vikings before the season didn’t do what the Bears decided to do: rebuild. This season, Chicago decided to get rid of...
Titans’ Mike Vrabel’s eye-opening admission after brutal loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport. “I mean, I think that’s part of the job,...
big10central.com
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team [Pioneer Press]
In March 2021, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson said goodbye to his former New York Giants teammates. On Saturday, he will say hello to them. Tomlinson, who played for the Giants for four years before signing with the Vikings, will face his former team for the first time Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 24, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
big10central.com
How Iowa football's 'unconventionally appealing' season is helping Iowa City food bank [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 23—IOWA CITY — When Julia Winter first received a call from a man in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, she thought, "Oh, this is probably a sales call." Winter, the director of development for CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City, was wrong. She instead was about to learn...
saturdaytradition.com
David Stone, 5-star DL via class of 2024, reveals top 10 list
David Stone is a 5-star defensive lineman and impact prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. With the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 wrapping up, Stone has made some cuts to his list of potential programs moving forward. On Friday, Stone revealed a top-10 list that included Michigan...
There's A Workplace Revolution Unfolding In The Last Place You'd Expect: An NFL Locker Room
Coach Mike McDaniel is more Ted Lasso than Vince Lombardi, and the players of the resurgent Miami Dolphins seem to be responding.
