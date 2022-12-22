ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal

A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year

When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the...
MADISON, WI
VikingsTerritory

1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses

The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics

Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

David Stone, 5-star DL via class of 2024, reveals top 10 list

David Stone is a 5-star defensive lineman and impact prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. With the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 wrapping up, Stone has made some cuts to his list of potential programs moving forward. On Friday, Stone revealed a top-10 list that included Michigan...
ALABAMA STATE

