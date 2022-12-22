ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Affolter embraces role with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Ready when needed, Sydney Affolter is working to make a difference for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The sophomore is carving out a niche for the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes, filling a needed role. It’s not the easiest spot to be in. “You can’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening

Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
CORALVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
K92.3

These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley

What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols

It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
LONE TREE, IA

