Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Sioux City Journal
Affolter embraces role with Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Ready when needed, Sydney Affolter is working to make a difference for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The sophomore is carving out a niche for the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes, filling a needed role. It’s not the easiest spot to be in. “You can’t...
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
big10central.com
How Iowa football vets transfer portal players [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 22—IOWA CITY — Iowa football recruiting director Tyler Barnes has noticed that "high school recruiting has sped up." "There's earlier offers," Barnes said Wednesday. "There's quicker commits." But if high school recruiting is a trolley, the transfer portal would be a high-speed bullet train. Iowa's top 2023...
Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 21): Former Hoosier Marty Simmons Leads Eastern Illinois to Epic Upset at Iowa
Eastern Illinois entered its game at Iowa as a 31.5-point underdog on Wednesday, but beat the Hawkeyes 92-83, the biggest upset in college basketball since betting lines began being tracked in 1985. EIU is coached by former Hoosier Marty Simmons.
big10central.com
How Iowa football's 'unconventionally appealing' season is helping Iowa City food bank [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 23—IOWA CITY — When Julia Winter first received a call from a man in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, she thought, "Oh, this is probably a sales call." Winter, the director of development for CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City, was wrong. She instead was about to learn...
big10central.com
Iowa football notebook: Sam LaPorta 'ready to go' for Music City Bowl after knee injury [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 22—IOWA CITY — Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta anticipates being "ready to go" for the Music City Bowl after tearing the meniscus in one of his knees last month against Minnesota. He had his knee scoped to repair the injury in the week following the Minnesota football...
Joe Labas Steps into Iowa Football Spotlight
Redshirt Freshman Discusses Stepping into QB1 Position
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
cbs2iowa.com
Jackknifed semi blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville
A semi is blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville. Currently Iowa State Patrol is saying travel is not advised on this stretch of road.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine. 26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents show that from November 2017...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Comments / 0