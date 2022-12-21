Read full article on original website
pelhamexaminer.com
Parental instinct to help children avoid anxiety can perpetuate those feelings, say experts at Pelham event
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Melissa Ronan of Pelham Together. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. [Pelham, NY, 12/21/22] — Parents can take simple steps to help their child break free from anxiety, as I learned...
News Channel Nebraska
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
pelhamexaminer.com
Hearts & Homes for Refugees receives $45,000 grant from Westchester Community Foundation
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Hearts & Homes for Refugees. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Hearts & Homes for Refugees (HHR) is proud to announce it has received a $45,000 grant from the Westchester Community...
Gov. Hochul announces pardons and sentence commutations for 13 people
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week she is granting clemency to 13 people convicted of crimes, including nine who have lived crime-free for years and four who are still serving prison time. The list did not include Poughkeepsie mother Nikki Addimando, who is still serving time for killing her alleged...
Progressives want to stop New York’s new chief judge — because he actually follows the law!
I can think of no greater or more satisfying Christmas present than left-wing state senators and their allies heads exploding over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle to be New York’s next Chief Judge of the Court of the Appeals. From the moment former Chief Judge DiFiore announced her retirement, the left sought to turn filling her vacancy on the Court of Appeals into an ideological battleground. Led by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, progressives denounced DiFiore and her so-called four-judge “conservative bloc.” They vowed to remake the court and promised to block any nominee who didn’t possess the...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
longisland.com
Long Island Mother Saves Child With Airway Suctioning Device
According to a statement released by the company that manufactures LifeVac, an airway clearance device (ACD), it was a Christmas miracle. A Long Island woman discovered her daughter was choking on a piece of apple earlier this month and used the LifeVac to save her daughter’s life. Melody’s grandmother had given her the LifeVac the previous year as a Christmas gift.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
Gov. Kathy Hochul fails to tie NY lawmaker raises to tougher bail law: sources
Gov. Kathy Hochul tried to trade approval of a massive legislative pay raise for tougher bail rules — only to cave when Democrats secured a veto-proof majority in the state Senate, The Post has learned. Hochul — who got battered over New York’s controversial bail reform law during this year’s gubernatorial campaign — raised the idea of rolling it back during negotiations Monday over a planned 29% hike in state lawmakers’ salaries, sources said Wednesday. The governor suggested changes that would have given judges greater discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of violent felonies, domestic offenses and hate crimes, one source...
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
Rockland GOP chairman throws hat into ring to lead state Republican Party
In an interview with Senior Reporter Tara Rosenblum, Lawrence Garvey touted a string of GOP political victories in Democratic-leaning Rockland since he's been chair and says he'd like to replicate that success statewide.
CBS News
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NY Medical Company Steals $2 Million in Illegal Billing Practices
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a settlement has been reached between her office and Dr. David B DiMarco, MD and his companies D B DiMarco, MD, PC (DB DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. Dr. DiMarco...
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
COVID-19: Cases Rising In Suffolk County, Wastewater Testing Reveals
State leaders are urging people to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings as new data shows COVID-19 cases are rising on Long Island. Wastewater testing shows that COVID-19 cases are climbing in Suffolk County, the county’s health department revealed Thursday, Dec. 22. Testing found “substantial to high” levels of...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
rew-online.com
Town of Mount Pleasant adopts zoning Opening the way for long-planned North80 project
The Mount Pleasant Town Board has unanimously approved the zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center next to the Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, and near the expansive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals complex. The next step for the project, known as the North80, will be for the developer, Fareri...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out
Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
