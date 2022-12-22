ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

titaninsider.com

Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri, SIUE soar while SLU, Illinois tumble

For one week, anyway, the pecking order of the region’s major college basketball teams shifted. Missouri stunned then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 Thursday at the Enterprise Center, banking a victory that put them into the NCAA Tournament discussion ahead of Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers also intensified interest in the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
titaninsider.com

Missouri's receiving corps shows glimpse of future in Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl

Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
COLUMBIA, MO

