wtoc.com

Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
SAVANNAH, GA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Savannah

It's Thursdayyy! That means it's Newsletter Day... but also... only THREE sleeps until Santa comes. Check out what else we can find to do in the city! 12/23-12/29. You still have time for this! Although registration closes on 12/23; you can still get in on some of the CCMY magic.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown

The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

SPD and SFD spread Christmas cheer through the community

Families came out on Monday night to enjoy Holiday Movie Night on Grady street. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) hosted a Christmas movie night to help spread some Christmas cheer. Thanks to the partnership of local businesses including Bulloch Solutions, Aspen Aerogels and Party...
STATESBORO, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Continues Expansion Across Georgia Markets with 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Development Project in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today

POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures

Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Perry is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 155 lbs. Police say the clothing description is unknown. She was last seen on Dec. 16...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Bryan County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Firefighters say that a family is displaced this morning due to a fire that completely destroyed a residential home Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section of Bryan county and was reported […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

