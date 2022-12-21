Read full article on original website
Church on Savannah’s southside providing a place to stay during cold holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When people without a home walk through the doors at St. George’s Episcopal Church this holiday weekend, they’ll be greeted with several items to keep them warm in below freezing temperatures. Father David Lemburg says providing a warm place to stay and hot meals...
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
5 Things to Do this Week in Savannah
It's Thursdayyy! That means it's Newsletter Day... but also... only THREE sleeps until Santa comes. Check out what else we can find to do in the city! 12/23-12/29. You still have time for this! Although registration closes on 12/23; you can still get in on some of the CCMY magic.
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown
The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
SPD and SFD spread Christmas cheer through the community
Families came out on Monday night to enjoy Holiday Movie Night on Grady street. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) hosted a Christmas movie night to help spread some Christmas cheer. Thanks to the partnership of local businesses including Bulloch Solutions, Aspen Aerogels and Party...
Gallery: Girls of Purpose Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Girls of Purpose held their gala Thursday night. WSAV’s very own Daisy Kershaw was the emcee at the event. Check out a photo gallery below!
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed
The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
Aventon Companies Continues Expansion Across Georgia Markets with 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Development Project in Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today
POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures
Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Perry is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 155 lbs. Police say the clothing description is unknown. She was last seen on Dec. 16...
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
Dominic Box, a Savannah resident and QAnon activist and election conspiracy theorist, has been charged in the Jan. 6 riot. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he was charged with four misdemeanors related to his entry into the Capitol.
Bryan County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Firefighters say that a family is displaced this morning due to a fire that completely destroyed a residential home Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section of Bryan county and was reported […]
Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to almost 0°
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. An arctic cold front will sweep across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Temperatures start the day in the 40s and 50s, but quickly drop to the 30s as gusty northwest winds deliver the cold blast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are expected on Friday.
