St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Illinois Business Journal
FEMA to share updated Madison County flood insurance maps at January open houses
The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to host in-person Open House meetings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 18 and 19, 2023. The Jan. 18 meeting will be held at Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave. On Jan. 19, the meeting will be held at Wood River...
advantagenews.com
Scattered power outages overnight
Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
Illinois Business Journal
St. Louis Regional Freightway hosts Supply Chain Information Highway Ports Summit
The St. Louis Regional Freightway recently had the privilege of hosting the first-ever Supply Chain Information Highway Ports Summit at our headquarters office located in downtown St. Louis. Representatives included the Port of New York/New Jersey, Port of Long Beach, Port of Miami, Port of Hueneme, Port of Oakland, South Carolina Ports Authority, The Northwest Seaport Alliance along with their partner UNCOMN (headquartered in the St. Louis Region) who helped lead the strategic discussion on collaborative digital initiatives.
Illinois Business Journal
Birth to Five Illinois: Region 41 amplifying family voice at virtual county hall meetings
Illinois has committed to building a statewide regional and community infrastructure to improve quality, equity, and access to Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programs and services across the State, particularly for families who have been historically marginalized. This new early childhood system, named Birth to Five Illinois, officially launched...
Illinois Business Journal
OSF Saint Anthony’s announces 2022 “Merciful Love Award” winner, recognizes nominees
Six additional nominees recognized during December 14 ceremony. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton utilizes a variety of recognition programs to honor Mission Partners (i.e. employees) that demonstrate our Mission of “Serving with the Greatest Care and Love.” Among them is the long-standing “Merciful Love Award” which is announced annually during the hospital’s Christmas party.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE MBA program moves up to fourth largest in St. Louis area rankings
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business’ master of business administration (MBA) program has been named the fourth largest MBA program in the St. Louis area by the St. Louis Business Journal. “The growth of our program is a testament to the top-quality learning experience our MBA provides our students,” said Janice Joplin, Ph.D., associate dean for academic affairs and director of the MBA program.
