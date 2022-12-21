STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO