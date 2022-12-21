Read full article on original website
theshoppersweekly.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois receives check
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) looks forward to partnering with American Water to deliver a new STEAM (STEM + Art) learning series. Thanks to a $5,000 grant from American Water, Girl Scouts program and community outreach staff will host a six week program titled, “It’s Your Planet – Love It!” for K-5 students in East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Belleville. Girl Scouts there will learn about water conservation, water management, watersheds, hydroelectric power, and more.
fox32chicago.com
'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade
CHICAGO - Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. This is a first for the state. The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois." The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
Illinois Business Journal
Birth to Five Illinois: Region 41 amplifying family voice at virtual county hall meetings
Illinois has committed to building a statewide regional and community infrastructure to improve quality, equity, and access to Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programs and services across the State, particularly for families who have been historically marginalized. This new early childhood system, named Birth to Five Illinois, officially launched...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Illinois
© 3,826 × 2,152 pixels, file size: 1.3 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. It’s easy to locate a place to swim around and appreciate wading in Illinois because there are so many gorgeous city beaches, community pools, and urban waterparks. Perhaps you can pick a spot that’s a little more remote or off the beaten path for your hot summer cool-down sesh. Listed below are some of our favorite swimming sites, which span from breathtakingly man-made to naturally beautiful.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
wglc.net
Illinois American Water reminds homeowners of frozen pipe prevention tips ahead of winter storm
STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Illinois. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Illinois. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
travel2next.com
5 National Parks in Illinois
Illinois is home to five national park service sites, all of which are worth stopping at during your next trip to Illinois. Whether you are doing a road trip around the state or visiting Chicago, make it a point to head to some of these amazing national park sites. Illinois has three national historic trails, a national historic site and a national monument.
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
