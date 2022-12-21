ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will brief Jefferson County leaders Friday on resources he secured to expand high-speed internet across Georgia. The briefing was planned for 12:30 p.m. Ossoff said he secured $250 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small...
TAMPA, Fla. — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Dec. 8 to reform the Federal Communication Commission’s satellite licensing rules. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and the ranking member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.),...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered a helping hand Friday to incoming colleague Maxwell Frost (D-FL), who has struggled to lock down housing in Washington, D.C. Recalling that she's "been there," Ocasio-Cortez used Frost's housing woes to jab at congressional structures that are "built for people who can lean on wealth." Frost, 25, revealed Thursday he got rejected from an apartment because his "credit was really bad."
WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress. House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their leader. […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Over 50 agricultural organizations are calling on the Senate to confirm the nominations of Doug McKalip to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Alexis Taylor to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. In a letter to...
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. Utility officials said simultaneous increased demand across its electric...
