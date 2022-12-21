Read full article on original website
Related
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
Six battleground states will hold the key to the White House in 2024
As both parties look to the 2024 presidential map, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will be critical.
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
WRDW-TV
Ossoff briefs Jefferson County leaders on broadband opportunities
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will brief Jefferson County leaders Friday on resources he secured to expand high-speed internet across Georgia. The briefing was planned for 12:30 p.m. Ossoff said he secured $250 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small...
SpaceNews.com
House committee leaders introduce bipartisan bills to update satellite rules
TAMPA, Fla. — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Dec. 8 to reform the Federal Communication Commission’s satellite licensing rules. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and the ranking member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.),...
Washington Examiner
AOC offers to help Gen Z congressman who couldn't find housing in DC
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered a helping hand Friday to incoming colleague Maxwell Frost (D-FL), who has struggled to lock down housing in Washington, D.C. Recalling that she's "been there," Ocasio-Cortez used Frost's housing woes to jab at congressional structures that are "built for people who can lean on wealth." Frost, 25, revealed Thursday he got rejected from an apartment because his "credit was really bad."
U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress
WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress. House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their leader. […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KYTV
WATCH: Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech on U.S. Senate floor
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gave his farewell address on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. The two-term senator thanked his colleagues. Several of them thanked him in speeches too. Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt will take office in January. To report a correction or typo,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ag groups call on Senate to confirm trade nominees
Over 50 agricultural organizations are calling on the Senate to confirm the nominations of Doug McKalip to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Alexis Taylor to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. In a letter to...
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. Utility officials said simultaneous increased demand across its electric...
Mitt Romney, Mike Lee among senators asking USDA to do more for Western farmers amid drought
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet are leading a group of senators asking the USDA to help Western farmers struggling with the drought.
Comments / 0