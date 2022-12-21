The St. Louis Regional Freightway recently had the privilege of hosting the first-ever Supply Chain Information Highway Ports Summit at our headquarters office located in downtown St. Louis. Representatives included the Port of New York/New Jersey, Port of Long Beach, Port of Miami, Port of Hueneme, Port of Oakland, South Carolina Ports Authority, The Northwest Seaport Alliance along with their partner UNCOMN (headquartered in the St. Louis Region) who helped lead the strategic discussion on collaborative digital initiatives.

