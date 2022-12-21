Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
Birth to Five Illinois: Region 41 amplifying family voice at virtual county hall meetings
Illinois has committed to building a statewide regional and community infrastructure to improve quality, equity, and access to Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programs and services across the State, particularly for families who have been historically marginalized. This new early childhood system, named Birth to Five Illinois, officially launched...
Illinois Business Journal
OSF Saint Anthony’s announces 2022 “Merciful Love Award” winner, recognizes nominees
Six additional nominees recognized during December 14 ceremony. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton utilizes a variety of recognition programs to honor Mission Partners (i.e. employees) that demonstrate our Mission of “Serving with the Greatest Care and Love.” Among them is the long-standing “Merciful Love Award” which is announced annually during the hospital’s Christmas party.
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
edglentoday.com
Alton Firefighters, Others, Battle Serious Blaze In Below Zero Wind Chills On Main Street
ALTON - At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison confirmed his department and other fire departments are battling a serious blaze at 1826 Main Street in Alton. Jemison said he will provide more information later but it is a very serious fire and because of the cold weather, they are “swapping people out” in the fight.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE alumna earns Arch Grant to grow startup business
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Brittany Dwyer, founder of the St. Louis-based startup, Disco!, has received a competitive 2022 Arch Grant. Disco! is a digital marketplace for planning group events and experiences at favorite local businesses. Dwyer, who earned a bachelor’s in marketing in 2011 and an MBA in 2015, will continue to grow her company thanks to the $75,000 award.
advantagenews.com
Alton Mayor David Goins
Your browser does not support the audio element. We catch up with Mayor Goins on his time in office so far and looking ahead to 2023.
Illinois Board may restore chairman’s powers today
The Madison County, Illinois Board may restore some powers to Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.
Illinois Business Journal
FEMA to share updated Madison County flood insurance maps at January open houses
The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to host in-person Open House meetings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 18 and 19, 2023. The Jan. 18 meeting will be held at Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave. On Jan. 19, the meeting will be held at Wood River...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber
Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun
advantagenews.com
Closings for Friday - Dec. 23
-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE MBA program moves up to fourth largest in St. Louis area rankings
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business’ master of business administration (MBA) program has been named the fourth largest MBA program in the St. Louis area by the St. Louis Business Journal. “The growth of our program is a testament to the top-quality learning experience our MBA provides our students,” said Janice Joplin, Ph.D., associate dean for academic affairs and director of the MBA program.
Texas property manager buys Metro East apartment complex for $20M
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Texas multifamily management company has acquired a 249-unit apartment complex in the Metro East for $19.5 million. Conroe, Texas-based Catalyst Property Solutions purchased the Longacre Ponds apartment complex in Fairview Heights Nov. 22 at a price of $78,313 per unit from Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which was selling the property on behalf of an undisclosed owner, according to a news release from the broker, Transwestern Real Estate Services. Fannie Mae foreclosed on the business entity that owned the property in 2017. The LLC that was terminated that same year was registered to the same address of Milwaukee-based Burke Properties, which still lists Longacre Ponds in the portfolio on its website.
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags
A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
Former owner of controversial nightclub now working for St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS — The former owner of the controversial Reign nightclub, which the city shut down due to crime issues, is now working for the city’s top prosecutor. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Dana Kelly in August to be an administrative assistant. She’s paying her $50,000.
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
Gas spill contained at Metro East oil refinery, cleanup underway
WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Cleanup efforts are underway after a gas spill Friday evening at a Metro East oil refinery. Emergency crews reported a gas spill around 6 p.m. Friday at Kinder Morgan’s Midwest Terminal. The site is located at 1000 BP Lane in Wood River, Illinois. Officials...
