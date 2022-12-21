ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Illinois Business Journal

Birth to Five Illinois: Region 41 amplifying family voice at virtual county hall meetings

Illinois has committed to building a statewide regional and community infrastructure to improve quality, equity, and access to Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programs and services across the State, particularly for families who have been historically marginalized. This new early childhood system, named Birth to Five Illinois, officially launched...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

OSF Saint Anthony’s announces 2022 “Merciful Love Award” winner, recognizes nominees

Six additional nominees recognized during December 14 ceremony. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton utilizes a variety of recognition programs to honor Mission Partners (i.e. employees) that demonstrate our Mission of “Serving with the Greatest Care and Love.” Among them is the long-standing “Merciful Love Award” which is announced annually during the hospital’s Christmas party.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE alumna earns Arch Grant to grow startup business

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Brittany Dwyer, founder of the St. Louis-based startup, Disco!, has received a competitive 2022 Arch Grant. Disco! is a digital marketplace for planning group events and experiences at favorite local businesses. Dwyer, who earned a bachelor’s in marketing in 2011 and an MBA in 2015, will continue to grow her company thanks to the $75,000 award.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Mayor David Goins

Your browser does not support the audio element. We catch up with Mayor Goins on his time in office so far and looking ahead to 2023.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Closings for Friday - Dec. 23

-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE MBA program moves up to fourth largest in St. Louis area rankings

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business’ master of business administration (MBA) program has been named the fourth largest MBA program in the St. Louis area by the St. Louis Business Journal. “The growth of our program is a testament to the top-quality learning experience our MBA provides our students,” said Janice Joplin, Ph.D., associate dean for academic affairs and director of the MBA program.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Texas property manager buys Metro East apartment complex for $20M

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Texas multifamily management company has acquired a 249-unit apartment complex in the Metro East for $19.5 million. Conroe, Texas-based Catalyst Property Solutions purchased the Longacre Ponds apartment complex in Fairview Heights Nov. 22 at a price of $78,313 per unit from Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which was selling the property on behalf of an undisclosed owner, according to a news release from the broker, Transwestern Real Estate Services. Fannie Mae foreclosed on the business entity that owned the property in 2017. The LLC that was terminated that same year was registered to the same address of Milwaukee-based Burke Properties, which still lists Longacre Ponds in the portfolio on its website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags

A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

