Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Business Journal
Eagle watching adventures await in Southwest Illinois
Book your eagle-watching tours in Alton and Grafton. It won’t be long before the iconic American Bald Eagles return to their winter homes in southwest Illinois so make plans now to take your winter eagle-watching adventure to the next level with a guided eagle-watching shuttle tour available in Alton and Grafton beginning Jan. 7, 2023.
Illinois Business Journal
Birth to Five Illinois: Region 41 amplifying family voice at virtual county hall meetings
Illinois has committed to building a statewide regional and community infrastructure to improve quality, equity, and access to Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programs and services across the State, particularly for families who have been historically marginalized. This new early childhood system, named Birth to Five Illinois, officially launched...
Illinois Business Journal
Expanded bereavement leave rights take effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
New rights include time off to grieve family members, for pregnancy and adoption-related loss. The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the State. As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Act.
Illinois Business Journal
Law enforcement officials push for ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons
Gun rights group calls bill unconstitutional, vows lawsuits. Some of the state’s leading law enforcement officials on Tuesday [Dec. 20, 2022] urged lawmakers to pass a statewide ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons, which they say are growing in prevalence in Illinois. “What the public asks members of the law...
Comments / 0