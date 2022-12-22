Read full article on original website
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Rick Ross Blesses Baby Mother With Diamond Necklace Amid ‘Fresh Start’
Rick Ross and the mother of his three youngest children may no longer be together, but it looks like they’re doing their thing when it comes to co-parenting. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (December 21), Rozay was seen gifting his ex Briana Camille with a diamond necklace. In her caption, Camille expressed appreciation for the gesture – but made sure to note that it wouldn’t lead to anything further.
Drake, Joe Budden Named Potential Witnesses In XXXTENTACION Murder Trial
Drake, Joe Budden, and a list of other rap stars have been named as potential witnesses in the upcoming murder trial of one of the men allegedly involved in the death of rapper XXXTENTACION. The defense for the suspected gunman, Dedrick D. Williams, is reportedly using the rappers’ disagreements with XXXTENTACION in order to create doubt in the minds of jurors that Williams is guilty. This tactic would also introduce additional theories about who may have wanted XXXTENTACION dead other than Williams.More from VIBE.comBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is JewishDrake Makes Diamond Necklace Out Of 42 Engagement RingsSZA...
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Yung Miami Speaks After Diddy Is Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey
In recent weeks, Sean Combs has also been making headlines with Yung Miami, his latest baby mama, Dana Tran, and a YouTuber named Shawntya Joseph. No matter how many times they remind the world that they’re not in an official relationship, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to face flack whenever the latter is seen out and about with another woman. Recently, things have been particularly brutal for the City Girl.
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
Diddy Insists Yung Miami Isn’t His ‘Side Chick’ After He Welcomes Baby With Dana Tran
Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53, spoke out about his relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, after welcoming a child with another woman. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” Diddy wrote on Twitter Dec. 13. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop,” he added. “I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”
Yung Miami Contemplates Canceling 'Caresha Please': 'N-ggas Scared Of The Smoke'
Yung Miami has considered canceling her new REVOLT TV talk show Caresha Please, and it’s because celebrities seem scared to appear on the show with her. Since the show’s launch in June, Miami has interviewed her beau Sean “Diddy Combs, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, JT and Saucy Santana, but the well has apparently run dry and the City Girls rapper doesn’t know why.
Ruby Soho comments on 2022 being a “roller coaster” year for her
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Ruby Soho reflected on her 2022…. “2022 has been a roller coaster. It has been me, trying to kind of, kind of find my footing here in AEW, exactly what my role, where I fit in, who I want to present myself as, and obviously getting injured and being out for three months and then, kind of mentally, dealing with that.”
Joe Budden Is Not A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Don’t Like That Girl’
Joe Budden has admitted that he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion, adding that his opinion of the Houston rapper has been impacted by her relationship with people he knows. The Joe Budden Podcast crew discussed Tory Lanez‘s ongoing court case on episode 586 featuring DJ Akademiks, which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (December 15).
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
AEW star calls Sasha Banks “the greatest woman wrestler of all time”
Dax Harwood of FTR appeared on the final edition of the Gentleman Villian podcast and said the following about Sasha Banks…. “I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants. You know, she wants it all, but she wants to work for it. That’s the same with us. Like, I want everything this business, but I want to work for it and I want you to know that I’m going to work hard for you, and that’s her, man. She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she’s earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn’t get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she’s just incredible.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Caresha, PLEASE: Yung Miami Drags Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh For Her Jokes About His New Baby—‘Poor Sushi!’
Yung Miami is still getting trolled for her loyalty to Diddy amidst his ubiquitous antics, and now, his ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh is joining in.
Photos of Ruby Soho before she joined WWE and when she had fewer tattoos
The website bodyartguru.com notes that former WWE star and current AEW star Ruby Soho has at least 25 tattoos. Prior to joining WWE, Ruby was known as Heidi Lovelace and here are some photos of her before she got a majority of those tattoos…
NoDQ Review 217: Sasha Banks to be Saraya’s mystery partner in AEW? Identity of Uncle Howdy
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
