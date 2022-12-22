The New York Jets played miserably in the first half tonight, and diehard fan Mike Greenberg is feeling the effects. New York currently trails the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-3 at intermission. The Jets have four rushing yards as a team, have been outgained 251-66, and quarterback Zach Wilson has looked lost, though to be fair, so has his offensive line much of the time.

