Jets’ Zach Wilson reacts to Jaguars disaster, admits ‘you can’t blame’ coaches for benching him again
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said last week that he was playing more freely because “the worst has already happened.” Wilson was referring to last month’s benching, which came amid a firestorm of criticism over his poor play and his lack of accountability after the loss to the Patriots.
NFL playoff picture as Week 16 unfolds: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills win AFC East
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson Among the Cincinnati Bengals Selected for Pro Bowl
This won't be the same Pro Bowl you're used to booing, the NFL insists.
FOX 2
Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and Demetrious Johnson passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. Johnson played defensive back at Mizzou in the early 80’s and then […]
Cleveland.com
Jarvis Landry had a profound impact on Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other Browns, who hated to see him go
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarvis Landry had such a profound impact on the Browns in his five seasons here, his teammates were upset when the Browns released him just after they traded for Amari Cooper. The move came on the heels of the midseason departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and...
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jadeveon Clowney leads Browns inactive list; John Johnson is active, as is Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett
However, they will have safety John Johnson, who sat out most of the week with a thigh bruise and was questionable for the game. Defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb also are playing after missing time this week with illness and a foot injury. In addition, quarterback...
Yardbarker
Saints: 3 Keys to Defeat the Cleveland Browns
Both teams will brave the elements and execute their gameplans in the inclement weather conditions. New Orleans has to find a few advantages against a Cleveland team still finding its identity with Deshaun Watson as the new signal caller. Oddly enough, New Orleans is still in the hunt for a...
Yardbarker
Inactive List: New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns Week 16
On this cold, windy Saturday afternoon the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are set to battle it out. Injuries will have an impact on this one as multiple starters won't be playing. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains in the concussion protocol, therefore he will not be playing in this...
ESPN's Mike Greenberg Uses 1 Word To Describe Jets' Performance
The New York Jets played miserably in the first half tonight, and diehard fan Mike Greenberg is feeling the effects. New York currently trails the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-3 at intermission. The Jets have four rushing yards as a team, have been outgained 251-66, and quarterback Zach Wilson has looked lost, though to be fair, so has his offensive line much of the time.
