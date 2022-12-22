Read full article on original website
Related
Are you caring for your poinsettias correctly?
The poinsettia is the not only the most common Christmas plant in America, it is also the most popular potted flower in the United States. The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) is native to southern Mexico and is named after Joel Poinsett, the first US Ambassador to Mexico who introduced the plant to the US in 1825. Today, the plant is so popular that it would be difficult to find a home or business that doesn’t have at least one of these holiday beauties on display during the holiday season.
5 plants that say `holiday season,′ and how to care for them
Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. So if you don’t already have any or all of these five holiday plants, now is the time to get them:. The bulbs of these daffodil family members are pre-chilled so they can be planted now and produce flowers in a month to six weeks. If you find them for sale, by all means buy as many as you can. The only caveat is that some family members may object to the unbelievably sweet smell of their blooms.
How to Care for Poinsettias So They Last All Season
The colors of poinsettias range from deep red and crimson to orange and winter white. These plants are one of the signs that the holiday season is here. Poinsettias are often called “the Christmas flower” and can be found arranged in groups to decorate the mantelpiece in a home, the foyers of public spaces and churches.
espnquadcities.com
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips
Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
How to Care for Prayer Plants
Prayer plant care may be easy, but that’s not the biggest draw for gardeners. These plants (also known as marantas) are among the best small plants for adding a dash of color and major elegance to your decor. Almost as beautiful as stained-glass windows, these tropical plants offer bright-green, oval-shaped leaves with colored veins arrayed in a distinctive pattern. While the plants do produce tiny white or purple flowers from time to time, their foliage is the real draw.
The Best LED Christmas Trees For 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree. The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
thespruce.com
When to Cut Back Irises
Irises come in a variety of forms and colors with large, showy blooms that make them one of the most popular flowering plants in gardens across the globe. Fairly easy to grow and care for, these spring blooming, perennial rhizomes do require annual pruning to keep them healthy and able to put on the flower display for which all types of iris are so-well known.
Gardening season doesn't have to be over! 9 tips to enjoying your garden all winter long.
As the cold weather approaches, it's time to give your garden some TLC. Here are 9 ways to prepare your garden for winter.
Try an Artificial Christmas Tree This Year — Because Nobody Likes Cleaning Up Pine Needles
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Compared to the best fake Christmas trees, real Christmas trees can be a lot of work. For starters, you have to pick one out, tie it to your car and drive it home, all the while crossing your fingers that the twine holds up and it doesn’t fly off on the freeway. Then it’s time to get it inside the house and battle with the Christmas tree stand and the Christmas tree skirt to ensure everything is perfectly upright and centered. What’s...
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Succession Planting Flowers – Get Blooms All Summer Long!
Are you plotting your summer flower garden in the cold of winter or has spring sprung and it’s time to get planting? If you want a garden that will bloom all summer long, you need to learn the art of succession planting flowers. Succession planting is a simple gardening...
Gardening 101: The gift of trees
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
architecturaldigest.com
Shop the Balsam Hill Christmas Tree Sale for 60% Off the Best Fake Trees Around
If you are looking for the most perfect, realistic-looking artificial Christmas tree, there’s no better place to start than with the Balsam Hill Christmas tree sale. The perfect tree will cost you (after all, you can use it for many, many years to come), but the beloved brand is offering up to 60% off of their most popular trees, as well as tons of amazing ornaments, garlands, and other decor. The sale started on December 20 and will last through February, but many of the most popular options will sell out, so we recommend you don’t wait until Santa has shimmied down the chimney for this one.
How the Christmas tree tradition came to be
Whether as palm branches gathered in Egypt in the celebration of Ra or wreaths for the Roman feast of Saturnalia, evergreens have long served as symbols of the perseverance of life during the bleakness of winter, and the promise of the sun’s return.
herviewfromhome.com
What is Hygge and Why Your Heart Needs It This Winter
The arrival of winter brings shorter, colder days and with that, the natural desire for warmth and comfort. Around the holidays especially, we find ourselves searching for all kinds of coziness. The Danish and Norwegian word “hygge” defines the comforting feeling we’re seeking. Don’t ask me for...
Houseplant of the week: Christmas cactus
The Schlumbergera truncata and Schlumbergera × buckleyi are two cultivars of the plant commonly known as the Christmas cactus. These late-blooming varieties flower from late autumn until midwinter, creating a fantastic Christmas display as eyecatching as anything we can hang on a Christmas tree – and making an ideal festive gift.
Comments / 0