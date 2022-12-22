ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
Well+Good

The Most Appreciated Last-Minute Gifts To Bring Your Holiday Party Host Under $50

Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
KFOR

Best Christmas home decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
Mashed

Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal

Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).
goodmorningamerica.com

35 holiday gifts ideas for every man in your life

Holiday shopping for the family is always a task but sometimes finding a meaningful gift for the dad, brother, husband or boyfriend on your list can be the most challenging. Whether you are shopping for the man who has everything or you want this year's idea to be unique, we've rounded up some of trendiest and useful gift ideas at every price point.
TheStreet

20 of the Coziest Holiday Gifts for Anyone on Your List

Finding the perfect gift for that someone special in your life can undoubtedly be a puzzle, but as the weather gets chillier and we spend more time indoors, there’s something that’s almost universally loved--keeping cozy. With the holiday season comes embracing your inner homebody, snuggling up with blankets and a warm beverage, and getting creative with your at-home entertainment.
GW Hatchet

Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list

Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
WWD

The 26 Best Candles on Amazon to Spruce Up Your Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Candles do more than fill your space with scent. When you choose an option that’s gorgeously designed and uniquely fragranced, candles function as sensorial home decor accessories — and Amazon has amazing options to warm up your space. Scent-scaping is on the rise (aka, using fragrance to differentiate spaces in your home), and a great candle is one way to create ambiance before you dip into the bath, cook dinner in the kitchen, or wind down in your silk pajamas...
Us Weekly

Lilly Pulitzer Has the Best Festive Finds for Every Holiday Outfit

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. This holiday season, we’re looking forward to family dinners, spirited parties, hometown reunions, and gift exchanges… plus festive and chic outfits for each occasion! Your one-stop shop for a holiday […]

