Donald Trump’s tax returns are set to be made public on Friday, according to the House Ways and Means Committee, which had engaged in a heated legal battle for the documents for years before the U.S. Supreme Court finally ruled against Trump in late November. The committee already published their findings from the returns last week, noting that the IRS broke its own guidelines by failing to audit Trump during the first two years of his presidency, contrary to Trump’s claims at the time that he couldn’t release his returns because he was under audit. Their report also revealed Trump paid no federal income tax in 2020, and didn’t donate his presidential salary as he had promised. Democrats on the committee argued that releasing the records was imperative for the public to understand the significance of their report, which offers legislation to federally mandate audits of sitting presidents. The returns were not released alongside the committee’s report since they contained sensitive information that needed to be redacted, according to Reuters.

12 HOURS AGO