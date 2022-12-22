Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Far-Right GOPer Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene: You ‘Crossed a Rubicon!’
Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of having “crossed a Rubicon” after she slammed Republicans who intend to vote against a Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speakership. The remarks made by Biggs come as the race for Republican House Speaker intensifies—with potshots being doled...
Daily Beast
Trump Calls Himself ‘Clairvoyant’ in Unhinged Christmas Message
The mind that brought you “very stable genius” has taken self-praise to a whole new plane of existence. Former President Donald Trump gave us the Christmas present we didn’t ask for in the form of a rambling post on Truth Social, in which he took swipes at the usual suspects—the “Radical Left,” “LameStream Media,” Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation looking into his multiple alleged Espionage Act violations. Having taken to referring to himself in the third person, Trump posted in part that the media is pushing for President Joe Biden over “Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” apparently referring to the magical ability to see into the future or communicate with the nonliving. “LOVE TO ALL!” the post concluded.
Daily Beast
Why TikTok May Never Catch On With Political Campaigns
Despite commanding the attention of 138 million active users in the United States and serving as the primary news source for the next generation of voters, TikTok has remained more of an oil spill than a natural part of the American political ecosystem heading into 2023. The social media juggernaut,...
Daily Beast
Judge Won’t Sanction Kari Lake for Her Failed Election Lawsuit
A judge has denied Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ motions for sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys, disagreeing that Hobbs’ lawsuit was filed in bad faith. Still, Lake will have to pay Hobbs $33,000 in court fees. Far-right Republican Lake lost the election by about 17,000 votes, but spread baseless conspiracies that GOP votes were suppressed in Maricopa County, also hurtling attacks toward Hobbs, who was the secretary of state. The judge ruled against Lake, finding no evidence of fraud and upholding Hobbs’ win in the November midterms. But Lake then tweeted, and deleted, an accusation that the judge’s ruling was “ghostwritten” by left-wing attorneys—a move Hobbs included in her motion for sanctions. Fellow Arizona Republican election-deniers Abraham Hamadeh and Mark Finchem, who ran for attorney general and secretary of state respectively, also lost their legal challenges.
Larger squad? How the Hill’s newest progressives plan to wield power.
Five new members-elect are taking cues from the liberal squad, ready to bypass the limits of being a first-term lawmaker and use their voices to turn the party leftward.
Daily Beast
House Panel to Release Trump’s Redacted Tax Returns on Friday
Donald Trump’s tax returns are set to be made public on Friday, according to the House Ways and Means Committee, which had engaged in a heated legal battle for the documents for years before the U.S. Supreme Court finally ruled against Trump in late November. The committee already published their findings from the returns last week, noting that the IRS broke its own guidelines by failing to audit Trump during the first two years of his presidency, contrary to Trump’s claims at the time that he couldn’t release his returns because he was under audit. Their report also revealed Trump paid no federal income tax in 2020, and didn’t donate his presidential salary as he had promised. Democrats on the committee argued that releasing the records was imperative for the public to understand the significance of their report, which offers legislation to federally mandate audits of sitting presidents. The returns were not released alongside the committee’s report since they contained sensitive information that needed to be redacted, according to Reuters.
Daily Beast
Kari Lake Deletes Conspiracy Theory Tweet Attacking Judge Who Ruled Against Her
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared a conspiratorial tweet early Monday suggesting a judge had been strong-armed into dismissing her election challenge against Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. The tweet dubiously claimed “legal experts” believed Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson’s ruling against Lake “was ghostwritten” by “left-wing attorneys,” The Hill reports. Lake has since deleted the tweet, but Hobbs and authorities in Maricopa County cited it in a push to have Lake sanctioned for spreading “unfounded doubts” about the integrity of the election. They argued that her election lawsuit was “groundless” and nothing more than a way to “fundraise” and “harass political opponents.” Lake’s campaign has argued that she “simply retweeted” an opinion piece from a conservative website and told the judge that “tweets, especially those authored by others, do not support sanctions under Arizona law.”
Daily Beast
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook. Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight,...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘attacks civilian targets’ as rockets rain down on Kherson
Russian forces have fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military has said.The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky said next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“It must be a...
Comments / 0