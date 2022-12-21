ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Limitless Production Group LLC

The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca

According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
EAGAN, MN
KAAL-TV

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
kduz.com

Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson

A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
HUTCHINSON, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police asking for public's help in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in a shooting that left a man dead on a sidewalk in south Minneapolis. Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 24th St. E. and Nicollet Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Alexandra Celeste Lee, 29 of Walker, MN 56484 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD 4th degree DWI; Jesse Paul Eisel, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Robert Paul Hammer, 58 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Emily Jane Wilmshurst, 30 of Rosemount, MN 55068 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & Freeborn Co. & Hennepin Co. warrants; Cassandra Ann Franz, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Samuel Lee Skramstad, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55117 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Brian Lyle Morien, 45 of Minneapolis, MN 55406 - FEL threats of violence; John Carl Henrichsen, 52 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI test refusal; Daniel Richard Light, 25 of Dayton, MN 55327 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Carrie-Ann Eckert, 54 of Milaca, MN 56353 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & Mille Lacs Co. warrant; Carly Marie Somnis, 30 of Isanti, MN 55040 - GM 3rd degree DWI; James Andrew Downey, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; David Hans William Magaard, 37 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Benton Co. warrant; Cindy Lee Bellanger, 41 of Moorhead, MN 56560 - Mahnomen Co. warrant; Andy Leroy Ashmore, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Lynnea Jean Larcom, 33 of Clearwater, MN 55320 - Sherburne Co. warrant; William Joseph Nelson, 35 of Stanchfield, MN 55080 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Camden Ray Sawyer, 29 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Rogelio De La Garza III, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Trinidad Romero, 26 of Becker, MN 55308 - McLeod Co. warrant; Devin Robert Rosenow, 35 of Saint Joseph, MN 55389 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Andrea Lynn Johnson-Curtis, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Michael Antonio Wilson, Sr., 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead at Minneapolis bus stop identified as Derrick Harding-Reyes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.On Friday morning, he was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes. The medical examiner's report did not list a home address.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
willmarradio.com

Man murdered at Minneapolis bus stop

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis. The shooting happened yesterday afternoon at 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect and victim may have known each other. No arrests have been made yet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

