fox9.com
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca
According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
KAAL-TV
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Alexandra Celeste Lee, 29 of Walker, MN 56484 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD 4th degree DWI; Jesse Paul Eisel, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Robert Paul Hammer, 58 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Emily Jane Wilmshurst, 30 of Rosemount, MN 55068 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & Freeborn Co. & Hennepin Co. warrants; Cassandra Ann Franz, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault; Samuel Lee Skramstad, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55117 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Brian Lyle Morien, 45 of Minneapolis, MN 55406 - FEL threats of violence; John Carl Henrichsen, 52 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI test refusal; Daniel Richard Light, 25 of Dayton, MN 55327 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Carrie-Ann Eckert, 54 of Milaca, MN 56353 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & Mille Lacs Co. warrant; Carly Marie Somnis, 30 of Isanti, MN 55040 - GM 3rd degree DWI; James Andrew Downey, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; David Hans William Magaard, 37 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Benton Co. warrant; Cindy Lee Bellanger, 41 of Moorhead, MN 56560 - Mahnomen Co. warrant; Andy Leroy Ashmore, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Lynnea Jean Larcom, 33 of Clearwater, MN 55320 - Sherburne Co. warrant; William Joseph Nelson, 35 of Stanchfield, MN 55080 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Camden Ray Sawyer, 29 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Blaine, MN 55434 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Rogelio De La Garza III, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Trinidad Romero, 26 of Becker, MN 55308 - McLeod Co. warrant; Devin Robert Rosenow, 35 of Saint Joseph, MN 55389 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Andrea Lynn Johnson-Curtis, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Michael Antonio Wilson, Sr., 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
Man shot dead at Minneapolis bus stop identified as Derrick Harding-Reyes
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.On Friday morning, he was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes. The medical examiner's report did not list a home address.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
willmarradio.com
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified
E 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue in fall 2022. Pic: Google Streetview. A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes died from a gunshot wound to the head near the intersection of 24th Street E....
