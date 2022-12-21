ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
TODAY.com

What is stiff person syndrome? Celine Dion’s disorder explained

As Celine Dion opens up about the health problems forcing her to postpone and cancel some of her performances, she’s putting the spotlight on stiff person syndrome. In a video posted on Dion’s Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 8, the singer explains she was recently diagnosed with the disorder.
Healthline

Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?

Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Medical News Today

What to know about Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome

Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome (FHCS) is a rare complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). FHCS occurs almost exclusively in females and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, and malaise. Other names for FHCS may include gonococcal perihepatitis and perihepatitis syndrome. The condition occurs as a potential complication of PID, when a...
Medical News Today

What are some common causes of chronic joint pain?

Chronic joint pain refers to discomfort in a joint that lasts for a prolonged period of time. A person may experience chronic joint pain due to many different reasons, such as arthritis, Still’s disease, fibromyalgia, and gout. Joints are points in the body where bones make contact, which typically...
Medical News Today

What to know about hyperthyroid rash

Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid produces too many hormones for the body to use. It can cause various issues, including potentially the development of a rash. The thyroid produces several hormones that help the body perform many vital functions. The hormones help with temperature regulation, metabolism, skin health, and more.
Medical News Today

What to know about plastic bronchitis

Plastic bronchitis is a rare respiratory condition that causes the formation of bronchial casts. The casts consist of thick, fibrinous mucus, which fills the airways. Plastic bronchitis is an uncommon lung condition that causes rubbery mucus plugs, or casts, to form in the airways of the lungs. In some cases, the casts have the shape of tree branches.
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today

What are the treatment options for periodic fever syndrome?

Periodic fever syndromes are inflammatory conditions that cause recurrent fevers. Doctors use treatment to manage symptoms, avoid complications, or, in some cases, attempt to cure the syndrome. Treatment often takes the form of medication, with mixed results. Healthcare professionals define. as inheritable autoinflammatory conditions that cause recurring fevers. There are...
Medical News Today

The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism

Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...

