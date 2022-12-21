Read full article on original website
Related
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
An ER doctor says kids are coming into the hospital with terrifying hallucinations — and warns it's a classic flu symptom
Pediatrician Kathryn MacKinlay said when her sick, feverish daughter started yelling and hearing voices, she knew not to panic and what to do.
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
TODAY.com
What is stiff person syndrome? Celine Dion’s disorder explained
As Celine Dion opens up about the health problems forcing her to postpone and cancel some of her performances, she’s putting the spotlight on stiff person syndrome. In a video posted on Dion’s Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 8, the singer explains she was recently diagnosed with the disorder.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
A woman with yellow eyes and abdominal pain was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, a one-in-a-million diagnosis. These are its symptoms.
Celine Dion's diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome has brought public attention to the rare neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every million people. Dion announced Thursday that she had postponed dates for her European tour next year due to the condition. "While we’re still learning about this...
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Medical News Today
What to know about Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome
Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome (FHCS) is a rare complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). FHCS occurs almost exclusively in females and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, and malaise. Other names for FHCS may include gonococcal perihepatitis and perihepatitis syndrome. The condition occurs as a potential complication of PID, when a...
Medical News Today
What are some common causes of chronic joint pain?
Chronic joint pain refers to discomfort in a joint that lasts for a prolonged period of time. A person may experience chronic joint pain due to many different reasons, such as arthritis, Still’s disease, fibromyalgia, and gout. Joints are points in the body where bones make contact, which typically...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroid rash
Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid produces too many hormones for the body to use. It can cause various issues, including potentially the development of a rash. The thyroid produces several hormones that help the body perform many vital functions. The hormones help with temperature regulation, metabolism, skin health, and more.
Medical News Today
What to know about plastic bronchitis
Plastic bronchitis is a rare respiratory condition that causes the formation of bronchial casts. The casts consist of thick, fibrinous mucus, which fills the airways. Plastic bronchitis is an uncommon lung condition that causes rubbery mucus plugs, or casts, to form in the airways of the lungs. In some cases, the casts have the shape of tree branches.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today
What are the treatment options for periodic fever syndrome?
Periodic fever syndromes are inflammatory conditions that cause recurrent fevers. Doctors use treatment to manage symptoms, avoid complications, or, in some cases, attempt to cure the syndrome. Treatment often takes the form of medication, with mixed results. Healthcare professionals define. as inheritable autoinflammatory conditions that cause recurring fevers. There are...
What Happens When You Have Diabetic Foot Ulcers?
Diabetes can lead to a potentially dangerous symptom: foot ulcers. Here's what happens when you have foot ulcers and how to treat and even prevent them.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Comments / 0