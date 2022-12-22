Read full article on original website
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
Bear markets are for building: Introducing Kraken’s new and improved Pro trading interface
Over the last year, our engineering team has been working tirelessly to deliver a brand new, more powerful trading experience that is designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. Whether you are an advanced professional trader or even just finding your way…. The post Bear markets are...
Exclusive: Lots of us use password managers, but we still don’t really trust them
With most of us amassing digital accounts all the time, password managers are a useful tool to help take the hassle out of keeping track of every single login and password we have. In an exclusive survey of a thousand people, TechRadar Pro found that three-quarters of users have at...
Benefits of TikTok marketing and how to do it (tips from the experts)
What are the benefits of TikTok marketing? Let’s find out. TikTok marketing is the use of the popular TikTok app for the purpose of promoting a business, product or service. It involves the creation, editing and sharing of short videos to engage with potential customers and build awareness of your brand. When designing your TikTok marketing strategy, it’s important to consider factors such as target audience, budget, goals and creative ideas. Successful use of TikTok can help you reach a large number of people in an engaging way and may even lead to increased sales. If you’re looking for a fun new way to market your business, then TikTok is a great place to start!
More upcoming Raptor Lake CPU details leak including core counts, release dates, and tentative pricing
Rumor mill: Earlier leaked information revealed most specs for non-K variants of Intel’s latest-gen Core processors. This latest one however fills in important missing details, giving us a mostly complete picture of mainstream Raptor Lake CPUs a couple of weeks before their official unveiling and likely launch. A trusted...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
SEC Charges Gig Economy Platform for $2.6 Million Unregistered Coin Offering – Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Thor Technologies and its co-founders with conducting an unregistered securities offering. In 2018, the company minted and sold tokens to raise funds for its ‘gig economy platform,’ the development of which had not even started at the time. U.S....
North Korea Becomes Epicentre for NFT Thefts via 500 Phishing Domains: SlowMist
North Korea’s notorious Lazarous Group, infamous for triggering cyber-attacks, has yet again come under the limelight, for striking the NFT sector with back-to-back strikes. The group of hackers have launched around 500 phishing domains using which, they are duping unsuspecting victims, who are also enthusiastic NFT buyers. The claims against the Lazarous Group have been noted in the recent report by SlowMist, a blockchain security firm. The report has highlighted that this NFT stealth campaign has been going on for months with the earliest malicious domain having been registered around May-June.
Week in review: LastPass breach disaster, online tracking via UID smuggling, ransomware in 2023
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. LastPass says attackers got users’ info and password vault data. The information couldn’t come at a worst time, as businesses are winding down their activities and employees and users are thick in the midst of last-minute preparations for end-of-year holidays.
