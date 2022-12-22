What are the benefits of TikTok marketing? Let’s find out. TikTok marketing is the use of the popular TikTok app for the purpose of promoting a business, product or service. It involves the creation, editing and sharing of short videos to engage with potential customers and build awareness of your brand. When designing your TikTok marketing strategy, it’s important to consider factors such as target audience, budget, goals and creative ideas. Successful use of TikTok can help you reach a large number of people in an engaging way and may even lead to increased sales. If you’re looking for a fun new way to market your business, then TikTok is a great place to start!

15 HOURS AGO