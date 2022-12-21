ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myzeo.com

How to Choose Quality CBD and THC Vape Products

Are you looking to make a switch from smoking plant-based products to CBD and THC vaporizing?. Vaping is a much healthier alternative to smoking, as it heats the CBD or THC so they can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream. It also eliminates the many harmful toxins in plant substances.
Healthline

COPD and Smoking: What’s the Connection?

Those who smoke are much more likely to develop symptoms of COPD, but secondhand smoke can also be the cause. Treatments are available; in some cases, your lung tissue can regenerate. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the name for a group of diseases that impact the health of your...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Healthline

Heart Health Breakthroughs: Top Advancements and Innovations of 2022

Heart disease remains the top cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. But this year, researchers have made major strides in treating heart disease. New medications could potentially help millions stay healthy. Heart disease remains the. in the U.S. for both men and women. One major...
Medical News Today

What is the normal platelet count range based on age?

As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
labroots.com

Handheld ultrasound device for pain management

The National Institutes of Health is currently hosting a program searching for new medical devices that could help treat and diagnose a range of health conditions, both physical and psychological. The program, called Blueprint MedTech, which is part of the NIH’s Blueprint for Neuroscience Research program, was accepting applications for funding to study promising new device candidates.

