myzeo.com
How to Choose Quality CBD and THC Vape Products
Are you looking to make a switch from smoking plant-based products to CBD and THC vaporizing?. Vaping is a much healthier alternative to smoking, as it heats the CBD or THC so they can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream. It also eliminates the many harmful toxins in plant substances.
KSDK
Are these popular nonstick pans free from forever chemicals?
For decades, PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been widely used in nonstick cookware. But researchers have recently linked them to health problems.
Healthline
COPD and Smoking: What’s the Connection?
Those who smoke are much more likely to develop symptoms of COPD, but secondhand smoke can also be the cause. Treatments are available; in some cases, your lung tissue can regenerate. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the name for a group of diseases that impact the health of your...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
The Best-of-the-Best Skin-Care Advice Dermatologists Gave Us in 2022
Skin care "advice" is everywhere and comes from everyone. But we know that not all the information out there is factual, and the sources aren't always trustworthy—which is why we constantly turn to dermatologists to get their expert-backed insight. And this year, they gave us some amazing tips. For...
The truth about chemicals used in scented candles, according to a toxicologist
Toxicologist Yvonnne Burkart went viral for saying scented candles cause cancer and allergies, but another toxicologist said she exaggerated claims.
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
Healthline
Heart Health Breakthroughs: Top Advancements and Innovations of 2022
Heart disease remains the top cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. But this year, researchers have made major strides in treating heart disease. New medications could potentially help millions stay healthy. Heart disease remains the. in the U.S. for both men and women. One major...
Medical News Today
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
labroots.com
Handheld ultrasound device for pain management
The National Institutes of Health is currently hosting a program searching for new medical devices that could help treat and diagnose a range of health conditions, both physical and psychological. The program, called Blueprint MedTech, which is part of the NIH’s Blueprint for Neuroscience Research program, was accepting applications for funding to study promising new device candidates.
