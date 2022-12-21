Read full article on original website
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead loses to St. Thomas - Coach Simpson headed to coaching position at Nebraska
The Homestead Senior High School football team had a very successful. season and made it to the state 3M championship game. But the Broncos lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 38 - 21 in a game played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Homestead Coach Philip Simpson was disappointed with...
247Sports
Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day
As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
thecomeback.com
Legendary golfer sues son and grandson
Legendary golfer Gary Player has “reluctantly” decided to sue his son and grandson over memorabilia that he says they have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to him. The three-time Masters’ winner filed a lawsuit in May in Palm Beach County...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
Florida Woman Wins $5 Million On Monopoly Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
A Florida woman passed go and collected $5,000,000 off of a $20 lottery scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
South Florida Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge
A sheriff's deputy has been arrested in South Florida after a warrant was issued for her arrest on domestic battery charges.
West Palm Beach crash that killed man, 71, leads to DUI charge against driver
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 21-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing multiple charges stemming from a March crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was walking along South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police alleged that Jesus Santizo Sarmiento was driving under the influence...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
wqcs.org
Governor Appoints Four New Members, and Re-Appoints Two Current Members to the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees
Fort Pierce - Thursday December 22, 2022: Governor DeSantis has appointed four new members, and re-appointed two current members to the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees. The four new board appointees are Vicki Davis, Christa Luna, Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, and Joseph “Brantley” Schirard Jr. to the Indian...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
YAHOO!
'Wonderful being home': Palm Beach native Jack Cooney opens express car wash in West Palm
2020 was quite a year for Palm Beach native Jack Cooney. A third-generation Palm-Beacher who left his hometown after high school to pursue a career in investment banking, he returned in early 2020, just before the pandemic with a child on the way and a business concept to develop. Cooney's...
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
Fatal crash with golf cart on Blue Heron bridge leads to homicide charge for man, 57
RIVIERA BEACH ― A 57-year-old Riviera Beach man is facing vehicular homicide and other charges following a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in August on the Blue Heron Boulevard bridge. Riviera Beach police investigators allege that Willie Joe Shannon Jr. crashed his Mercedes-Benz into the rear of an electric...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
