6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
aiexpress.io
RF Quarterly, December 2022: Artificial intelligence
Welcome to the December difficulty of RF Quarterly by which world regulatory consultants write in regards to the function of synthetic intelligence (AI) in regulatory apply, with a deal with world change administration of AI-based medical units, AI in regulatory intelligence data administration, artificial information and the innovation, evaluation, and regulation of AI medical units, and digital transformation.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Aviation International News
Stellar Blu To Provide Satcom Direct Service
When the OneWeb satellite communication (satcom) network goes live later next year, Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder system will be available to connect a variety of VIP bizliners to OneWeb’s high-speed service. The company selected Satcom Direct (Stand 230) to be the preferred service provider for customers who install the Sidewinder satcom system.
cstoredecisions.com
Parkland Corp. Announces Leadership Reconfiguration
Parkland Corp. announced that it has reconfigured the leadership of its Canadian and USA segments, bringing its USA Supply Co. within its broader Supply, Trading and Refining segment. Donna Sanker has been appointed president of Parkland USA. Sanker has led Parkland’s Canadian segments since 2019, during which time she provided...
Aviation International News
Avionics Sales Notch Q3 Record
Sales of avionics installed in newly manufactured aircraft topped more than $407 million in the third quarter, a record, according to the Aircraft Electronics Association’s Avionics Market Report for the third quarter of 2022. Combined with retrofit avionic installation sales of $333.3 million—flat from the third quarter of 2021—total...
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
gcimagazine.com
CastlePierce to Boost Efficiency and Capacity with Folding Carton UV Press
CastlePierce Corporation, a packaging provider, will install a Komor Lithrone GX40 Advance 8 Color UV offset printing press to boost its print and converting capabilities for medium and large quantities of paperboard packaging. The new press, which will be production ready in January 2023, features:. Eight color stations and aqueous...
cryptobriefing.com
Huobi Announces Partnership With Tafabot
Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence trading and portfolio management company, Tafabot, has partnered with China’s leading Crypto exchange company, Huobi, to provide automated trades to crypto enthusiasts. Tafabot started as an idea during the COVID19 lockdown in 2020 and, after having been in the beta phase for nearly 2 years, went...
satnews.com
Ramon.Space achieves AS9100 certification
Ramon.Space has achieved AS9100 certification, the highest quality standard for Quality Management Systems for aerospace and defense organizations. Ramon.Space is committed to releasing high-quality products and ensuring that its processes are on par with the rest of the space industry. The AS9100 certification is a stamp of excellence in space design, development, and production, and achieving this certification further enables the company to continue to build high-grade offerings and ensure our customers receive safe and reliable products. Furthermore, applying the certification clauses will enable Ramon.Space to attain supply chain efficiency and deliver higher customer satisfaction.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
