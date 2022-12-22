PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Clifford Omoruyi recorded 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocked shots to lead Rutgers to an 85-50 win over visiting Bucknell on Friday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Xander Rice scored 13 points to lead the Bison, who closed out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 7-6 record.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO