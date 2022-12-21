Read full article on original website
New Mexico State Police investigating crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials said.
Josephine Corrine Vaisa
Josephine Corrine Vaisa, age 65, a resident of Grants, N.M., passed away on December 6, 2022, in her home peacefully. After a long illness she fought bravely. She was surrounded by her loved ones and fur babies. Josephine was born in Detroit, MI o July 18,1957. Although she travelled and...
Christmas Spirit in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL, N.M. - According to Novella Crowther, students at San Rafael Elementary have upheld the tradition of caroling as long as many can remember. She said that the students used to ride on a fire truck through the streets of San Rafael while caroling in previous years. The chief who used to do this passed away a few months ago. That meant that this year, students would make a return to walking through the streets in order to uphold the tradition. The students were led by San Rafael Elementary staff and had Cibola County Sheriff’s Deputies following along with their group to make sure students were safe during their walk to carol door to door through the neighborhoods of San Rafael. Animal Control also patrolled the streets before and during this time to ensure that the students would be able to spread holiday cheer without interruption from stray animals along the way. Several classes of students were in attendance and sang several classic songs for the people who came out of their homes to hear them.
Gallup police search for suspect in shooting homicide
One person has already been arrested in the case, but they're looking for another man now.
Priscilla Archunde
Mrs. Priscilla Archunde, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Priscilla was born September 21, 1935 in Los Alamos, NM. She later moved to Albuquerque to attend college and worked at St. Joseph’s hospital. It was then that she met the love of her life Isaias Archunde and the two were married in 1960. After moving to Grants and starting their family, Priscilla began volunteering at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and then began teaching at St. Theresa Catholic School. Mrs. Archunde was a beloved teacher to so many students. She taught 2nd grade for many years and even after retirement continued working as a substitute teacher and classroom aide.
Cibola County’s Newly Elected Officials
GRANTS N.M. – At the regular commission meeting on December 15, the Board of Commissioners witnessed as the Honorable Amanda Villalobos swore in the newly elected officials. The first to be sworn in was Probate Judge Marie Garcia, followed by County Commissioner Ralph Lucero, Assessor Dolores Vallejos, County Commissioner Christine Lowery, Sheriff Larry Diaz, Magistrate Judge Tony Mace, and Magistrate Judge Johnny Valdez. Sheriff Diaz then continued on to swear in the deputies and staff of the Sheriff’s office. All of them were congratulated and thanked for the service that they provide for the community. Following this came three presentations. The first of them was to recognize Cibola County’s COVID-19 Task Force for winning the 2022 Community Stars award in New Mexico. The members that could make it were brought up before the Commissioners, recognized for their efforts, and thanked for their service to the community. The second presentation was done by Julie Halbig on behalf of New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority to discuss the Affordable Housing Act. The Affordable Housing Act was created by the state legislature and was made with flexibility to help work around obstacles such as the antidonation clause. This presentation went through a few of the projects they are currently working on as an example and went into other examples of the lack of affordable housing in Cibola County. With the Affordable Housing Act, the goal is to bring balance to the market by increasing the number of available homes as well as reducing costs. They believe that the more that everyone regionally involved can work together, the more successful the project will be. The third and final presentation was the Managers Report done by Kate Fletcher. She gave a brief overview of the costs and budget related to continuing to work with the Solid Waste Authority as well as other organizations.
