GRANTS N.M. – At the regular commission meeting on December 15, the Board of Commissioners witnessed as the Honorable Amanda Villalobos swore in the newly elected officials. The first to be sworn in was Probate Judge Marie Garcia, followed by County Commissioner Ralph Lucero, Assessor Dolores Vallejos, County Commissioner Christine Lowery, Sheriff Larry Diaz, Magistrate Judge Tony Mace, and Magistrate Judge Johnny Valdez. Sheriff Diaz then continued on to swear in the deputies and staff of the Sheriff’s office. All of them were congratulated and thanked for the service that they provide for the community. Following this came three presentations. The first of them was to recognize Cibola County’s COVID-19 Task Force for winning the 2022 Community Stars award in New Mexico. The members that could make it were brought up before the Commissioners, recognized for their efforts, and thanked for their service to the community. The second presentation was done by Julie Halbig on behalf of New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority to discuss the Affordable Housing Act. The Affordable Housing Act was created by the state legislature and was made with flexibility to help work around obstacles such as the antidonation clause. This presentation went through a few of the projects they are currently working on as an example and went into other examples of the lack of affordable housing in Cibola County. With the Affordable Housing Act, the goal is to bring balance to the market by increasing the number of available homes as well as reducing costs. They believe that the more that everyone regionally involved can work together, the more successful the project will be. The third and final presentation was the Managers Report done by Kate Fletcher. She gave a brief overview of the costs and budget related to continuing to work with the Solid Waste Authority as well as other organizations.

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO