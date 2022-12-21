ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fwtx.com

DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally

A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
B93

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Frisco, TX

Frisco is a city in Texas noted for solid public–private partnerships that helped it become one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. The city’s phenomenal growth has contributed much to creating many free things to do in Frisco. It also helped that this city is part of the...
FRISCO, TX
Highway 98.9

Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
TEXAS STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Home Sales Keep Dropping In DFW

As previously reported by Local Profile, October home sales saw lower numbers than during the Great Recession. A report by North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) showed that in Dallas and Collin counties closed home sales dropped almost 32% compared to last year. Now a new report states that sales kept falling in November, reaching nearly 35% fewer closed sales year-over-year.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Texans Are Thrilled For North Texas To Host World Cup In 2026

After an incredible 2022 World Cup, the excitement for 2026 is already here in North Texas, where six games of the largest sporting event in history will take place. In June, the FIFA announced the tournament was coming to Dallas and Houston – sports celebrities and local officials celebrated the news all over Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas

The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Another California Company Moves to Texas

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.
FRISCO, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX

