This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Frisco, TX
Frisco is a city in Texas noted for solid public–private partnerships that helped it become one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. The city’s phenomenal growth has contributed much to creating many free things to do in Frisco. It also helped that this city is part of the...
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
Report: This is how many years you need to work to afford a down payment in Dallas & Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting a home is a dream for many people in the United States, but it can be an expensive process, especially if you’re just now getting started. So, how many years will you need to work to afford a down payment?. A report from Smart...
Home Sales Keep Dropping In DFW
As previously reported by Local Profile, October home sales saw lower numbers than during the Great Recession. A report by North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) showed that in Dallas and Collin counties closed home sales dropped almost 32% compared to last year. Now a new report states that sales kept falling in November, reaching nearly 35% fewer closed sales year-over-year.
CBS Austin
ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Concerns about Texas' power grid continue after ERCOT underestimates Friday's peak energy demand
ERCOT has been holding up despite peak energy demands exceeding expectations Friday, but the test continues Saturday as people still have their worries.
Texans Are Thrilled For North Texas To Host World Cup In 2026
After an incredible 2022 World Cup, the excitement for 2026 is already here in North Texas, where six games of the largest sporting event in history will take place. In June, the FIFA announced the tournament was coming to Dallas and Houston – sports celebrities and local officials celebrated the news all over Texas.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
myfoxzone.com
Atmos Energy asking customers to lower thermostats, conserve electricity as arctic temps continue
DALLAS — Atmos Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas to help maintain service Friday, as the extreme cold blankets the region. This week’s arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021, and by this morning temperatures were in the single digits across DFW. Atmos...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
dallasexpress.com
Another California Company Moves to Texas
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
