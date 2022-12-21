Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
41nbc.com
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
Traffic on Bass and New Forsyth roads in Macon is 'Driving Me Crazy'
MACON, Ga. — They call it rush hour for a reason. Folks are trying to go to and from work and students are trying to do the same for school. In north Macon, traffic builds up at the intersection of Bass and New Forsyth roads. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha tells...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in custody after firing at a state trooper during a multi-county car chase. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Watson Boulevard in Houston County, but the driver sped off. After turning into a business and leaving that vehicle, the driver carjacked another car and drove off in that vehicle.
Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas. Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment. His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for...
wgxa.tv
Jury awards disabled man, mother $118 Million in damages following abuse
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A jury has awarded a developmentally disabled man $118 Million in punitive damages and compensation following claims of abuse made by his mother against an assisted living and behavioral health agency. Betty Gill, mother and appointed guardian of Joey Cason, Jr., sued Total Care Community Living...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo
Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
41nbc.com
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
GBI, Wilkinson County looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:10 p.m.:. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help after a man escaped following an officer-involved shooting. The GBI says at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilkinson County deputies went...
valdostatoday.com
GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody
ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
wgxa.tv
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
WMAZ
Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2022
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day. The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
