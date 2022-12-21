ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in custody after firing at a state trooper during a multi-county car chase. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Watson Boulevard in Houston County, but the driver sped off. After turning into a business and leaving that vehicle, the driver carjacked another car and drove off in that vehicle.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Jury awards disabled man, mother $118 Million in damages following abuse

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A jury has awarded a developmentally disabled man $118 Million in punitive damages and compensation following claims of abuse made by his mother against an assisted living and behavioral health agency. Betty Gill, mother and appointed guardian of Joey Cason, Jr., sued Total Care Community Living...
MACON, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo

Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody

ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Full coverage: Central Georgia Early Signing Day 2022

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day. The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

